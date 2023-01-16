A Year of Progress: imToken Publish the 7th Annual Report

SINGAPORE, Jan. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- imToken published its 7th annual report. Over the past seven years, imToken has helped 15 million users worldwide enter the blockchain world.

imToken 2022 Annual Report (PRNewswire)

Security, as an eternal theme of the crypto winter, is always a common concern for token holders.

The challenging economic climate and unexpected negative events have made the current cryptocurrency market even more difficult. imToken has taken action by cracking down on fake apps and exposing 20 new scams to help wallet users avoid losses and protect their assets.

As the blockchain industry continues to develop, imToken values the opportunity to learn and grow alongside its users.

The cryptocurrency market in 2022 showed more maturity compared to previous years. Despite the current market conditions, there have been significant developments in areas such as the Ethereum Merge, Layer 2, and NFTs. imToken also organized seven Learn and Earn campaigns, receiving more than 3 million quizzes submitted by users.

imToken is committed to making the tokenized world accessible to everyone.

imToken believes that blockchain technology is essential for protecting individual rights, decentralization is necessary for creating a trustless society, and tokenization is a trend that will drive efficient value circulation.

In 2022, imToken made over 10 investments and worked alongside exceptional blockchain projects to advance the industry:

Security: Hexens; Silence Laboratories ...

Tools: HAL; Li.Finance ...

DeFi: Vovo finance; CowSwap ...

Layer 2: LayerSwap; Orbiter ...

imToken's 2023 New Year version app release

In 2022, imToken released 11 new app versions, including a major redesign of its Ethereum wallet in the new year's version:

Supporting decoded transactions to help you easily understand the information on the chain

Supporting ERC1155 NFTs and one-stop management of NFTs on Ethereum

By supporting Layer 2 networks like Arbitrum and prioritizing usability, imToken aims to not only become the preferred wallet for Ethereum users, but also promote the widespread adoption of blockchain technology.

Intense competition and ongoing exploration expected in 2023

In 2023, the focus in the industry has shifted to the wallet sector, and imToken remains dedicated to its goal of making the tokenized world accessible to all. To achieve this, imToken will continue to explore user-friendly solutions like account abstraction and MPC.

imToken intends to collaborate with more wallet service providers to provide a smooth introduction for users to the blockchain world.

