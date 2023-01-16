InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Chalk Line Striking Tool (CTK-2998)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a building contractor and I thought there could be a better way to snap extended-length chalk lines in various building construction substrate materials for angled cutting procedures," said an inventor, from Brownsville, Texas, "so I invented the GEO- TIP. My design eliminates damage to materials by removing the need to penetrate the board surfaces with nails or other hardware items."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a new tool to aid in striking extended chalk lines with string at required precision angles on any building construction substrate material. In doing so, it increases accuracy and convenience. It also eliminates the need to drive a nail into material substrates. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, construction workers, drywall/sheetrock installers, do-it-yourself enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CTK-2998, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

