China: Threat or Hope -The Pragmatic Revolution English Edition Published

BEIJING, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This book, written by Javier García, a Spanish journalist with long international experience, shows the lesser-known aspects of China, of fundamental importance for world evolution, which are intentionally hidden from us.

China has lifted more than 800 million people out of extreme poverty, quintupled its production of renewable energies and electric cars, greatly cleaned up the air in its cities and is now prioritizing the reduction of the social differences created by the market economy.

It has gone from being one of the poorest countries in the world to being close to unseating the USA as the world's leading power. And it has done so without violence, without interfering in foreign countries, through peaceful development and the enormous effort of its people.

We judge China by applying our own values to a completely different civilization. We pretend that our way of seeing human coexistence is not only the correct one but that it should be universally accepted and adopted by all cultures.

But only from a true understanding of what China is today can we tackle the task of making its unstoppable rise a fundamental pillar of a new, more just and peaceful world order.

This book China:Threat or Hope -The Pragmatic Revolution attempts a documented approach to that understanding.

Xinguochuan Cultural Communication Co.Ltd. participated in the production of the relevant video products.

Javier García is a senior international journalist from Spain with more than 30 years experience in many regions of the world. He was leading information bureaus of the Spanish Public News Agency EFE in different countries in Europe, Latinamerica, Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Mr.García also reported during wars and conflicts in many of the planet's most troubled spots. He was also serving as a multimedia projetc manager for the United Nations in Africa and as an electoral observation coordinator in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Mr.García has a Bachelor's Degree on Information Sciences and Journalism by Madrid Complutense University and received several poetery prizes in Galician language.

