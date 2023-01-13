JAKE PAUL'S BETR OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES ITS REAL MONEY GAMING PRODUCT IN OHIO

After a successful soft launch on January 1, Betr has activated account deposits and withdrawals widely across the state

Betr sets record with fastest launch from company founding to a fully licensed & regulated real money betting product in U.S. online sports betting history

Betr will offer a first of its kind $1 Million promotion for all users in Ohio through Super Bowl Sunday

MIAMI, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the world's first microbetting app, Betr, officially launches its real money gaming product in Ohio. After a successful soft launch in the state beginning January 1 – Ohio's first legal day of sports betting – Betr has activated account deposits and withdrawals statewide. The company set a U.S. online sports betting record for fastest launch from company founding to a fully licensed & regulated real money betting product. Betr comes to Ohio through their 10-year partnership with Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company ("HOFV") as official mobile sports-betting partner. The app is available on both the iOS and Android stores with plans to launch the real money gaming product in additional states over the coming months. Paul celebrated the launch of the app with the release of a video, which can be found here.

Betr, founded by sports betting veteran Joey Levy and Ohio native and entertainment mogul Jake Paul, is the world's first microbetting focused app, featuring a user experience initially exclusively focused on enabling users to predict the outcomes of every moment of every sporting event. This includes but is not limited to every possession of an NBA game, every play and drive of all NFL and College Football games, and every pitch and at-bat of all MLB games. The app also features a reimagined user interface layer, depicting the betting markets as more intuitive multiple-choice questions, while odds are displayed in easy-to-understand payout multiples to simplify the sports user betting experience.

"We are thrilled to launch our real money betting business at Betr in Ohio," said Joey Levy, Founder and CEO of Betr. "This launch marks the beginning of our gradual, methodical approach to state-by-state expansion where we will take the time necessary to discover and validate product-market-fit of our highly differentiated product experience to ensure we scale in a profitable manner. This launch also sets a U.S. online sports betting record for the fastest launch from company founding to a fully licensed & regulated real money betting product, speaking to the capabilities of the Betr team to execute quickly and efficiently."

Starting today and ending on Super Bowl Sunday, Betr will offer a first of its kind $1 Million promotion for all users in Ohio. The first Ohio user to hit a winning streak of 30 qualifying microbets in a row will win $1 Million. If no one hits 30 qualifying microbets in a row, Betr will award $50,000 to the single longest winning streak of qualifying real money bets in Ohio. Additionally, the single longest free-to-play winning streak of qualifying bets, which is available in 48 U.S. states, will win $10,000. The contests will run from January 13, 2023, to February 12, 2023. A daily leaderboard showing the longest current winning streaks of qualifying bets and full terms and conditions of each contest will be available in the Betr app and on Betr social platforms.

"I couldn't be happier that my home state of Ohio is the first to receive access to Betr's real money gaming product," said Jake Paul, Founder and President of Betr. "People are going to love watching and rooting for bets tied directly to their favorite players, whether it's a Donovan Mitchell 3-pointer, a Ja'Marr Chase 50-yard bomb, or a Jose Ramirez home run. Betr makes every game more fun by adding these stakes throughout. Download today and bet responsibly!"

ABOUT BETR:

