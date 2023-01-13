InventHelp Inventors Develop Safe & Convenient Nail/Screw Holder (CHK-330)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a safer way to drive nails with a hammer," said one of two inventors, from Oak Lawn, Ill., "so we invented the PRO- REACHER. Our design would eliminate the need to hold the nail during the hammering process."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to grip and hold a nail or screw. In doing so, it helps to prevent painful finger injuries from accidental hammer blows. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience. It can also be used to pick up dropped screws and nails. The invention features a versatile and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for construction workers, contractors, do-it-yourselfers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-330, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

