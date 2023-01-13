InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Steel Toe Work Shoe/Boot (CHK-268)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a pair of steel tip work boots with added cushioning and therapeutic features to increase comfort when standing for long hours," said an inventor, from Decatur, Ga., "so I invented RUTH TOM'S STEEL TOES. My design provides added support and it could help reduce fatigue for workers."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a steel toe work shoe or boot. In doing so, it offers added therapeutic benefits. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety. It also protects the feet against accidents and the long hours of standing on the job. The invention features a unique design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for trade and industry workers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

