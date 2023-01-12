Passport Auto Group Donates 31,000 Meals for Hungry People in D.C. This Holiday

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season fast approaching, the employees of Passport Auto Group were eager to reunite with one of the district's oldest emergency shelters, Central Union Mission, during the frigid winter season. With even a small contribution ($2.09), individuals are fed and cared for at Central Union Mission, so Everett Hellmuth, President of Passport Auto Group, has coordinated a large effort over the years to participate in a holiday meal drive. "We're blessed to be able to impact our community even in a small way," said Everett Hellmuth, "To be warm, to be fed, these are things we take for granted. Everything, especially food costs, are getting more expensive. We can do more together to help those in need."

Central Union Mission President Joseph Mettimano and Vice President Rev. Deborah Chambers stand with Passport Auto Group’s Chesney Hellmuth Floyd, Ashton Hellmuth Ryan, Chester Pinkney, Calancy Boyd, and Tony Contee on Tuesday, December 20th, 2022. (PRNewswire)

Each of the Passport dealerships had a store goal, and the employees of Passport Auto Group began this important initiative to fundraise for meals throughout the month of December. After fundraising just one month, Passport Auto Group and its employees donated over $65,000 to Central Union Mission, which nearly equals to 31,000 meals and care.

Over the holiday season, Central Union Mission expects to provide thousands of Christmas season meals. "The financial support provided by the Passport Auto Group comes at such a critical time. So many people living in poverty or on the street need more help than ever before. With Passport's generous support, we are able to make sure that we are providing food for the hungry and shelter for the homeless each and every day. Passport is an incredibly important partner," said organization President, Joseph Mettimano.

"Passport Cares is all about teaming up with those who support our community," said Jay Klein, Vice President of Passport Auto Group. "We're proud of all the hundreds of employees that volunteer their own time and pay to support this mission." Passport Auto Group has been partnering with Central Union Mission for years through their Passport Cares program. To learn more about Passport Auto Group giving back, visit https://www.passportcares.com.

