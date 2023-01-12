CPS ENERGY RELEASES RFP FOR ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLAN INITIATIVE

Digital transformation journey will benefit customers and improve workforce efficiency

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CPS Energy, the largest municipally owned, fully-integrated electric and natural gas utility in the United States, formally launched a Request for Proposals (RFP) as the company seeks new technology platforms to better serve customers and employees. The RFP seeks vendor(s) to replace its current company-wide Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software platforms, including Software as a Service (SaaS) offerings.

CPS Energy's technology strategy will accommodate projected community and customer growth for both Greater San Antonio and the utility while minimizing risk, cost, and disruption to business operations. This multi-year program will drive business transformation and improve the way employees work to provide the best energy services and solutions possible for customers and the community.

"We are embarking on a company-wide transformation that will build the CPS Energy of tomorrow. Our commitment is to improve how our team members work and to provide our customers solutions which enable them to do business with us more efficiently while supporting future customer offerings," said Acting Chief Information Officer Evan O'Mahoney.

CPS Energy's current technology system was implemented in 2001 to serve several critical business functions, including customer service, procurement, financial management, asset management, billing, and people management among others. The utility's business processes and organizational landscape have changed significantly over the past two decades. This multi-year transformation program will migrate operations to modern technology platforms that support the rapidly changing energy industry and growing customer needs.

Milestone Date RFP Issued January 11, 2023 Optional Pre-Bid Meeting January 19, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. (CST) Deadline for Respondent's Questions January 26, 2023 by 5 p.m. (CST) CPS Energy Responses to Submitted Questions February 13, 2023 Respondent Proposals Due March 2, 2023 by 3 p.m. (CST) Proposed Contract Start for Selected Provider(s) Fall 2023

RFPs are due by 3 p.m. central standard time (CST), March 2, 2023 and need to be submitted within the CPS Energy Supplier Management System portal. Respondent inquiries must be submitted through the portal's question and answer feature.

About CPS Energy

Established in 1860, CPS Energy is the nation's largest public power, natural gas, and electric company, providing safe, reliable, and competitively-priced service to more than 907,526 electric and 373,998 natural gas customers in San Antonio and portions of seven adjoining counties. Our customers' combined energy bills rank among the lowest of the nation's 20 largest cities – while generating $9 billion in revenue for the City of San Antonio for 80 years. As a trusted and strong community partner, we continuously focus on job creation, economic development, and educational investment. We are powered by our skilled workforce, whose commitment to the community is demonstrated through our employees' volunteerism in giving back to our city and programs aimed at bringing value to our customers. CPS Energy is among the top public power wind energy buyers in the nation and number one in Texas for solar generation.

