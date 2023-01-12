American Homes 4 Rent Rebrands as AMH

Company Launches Modern, Simplified Brand Identity Honoring its Heritage

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMH (NYSE: AMH), a leading single-family rental operator and top U.S. homebuilder previously known as American Homes 4 Rent, today unveiled a new corporate brand identity that embraces its DNA with a modern outlook. The simplified name and reimagined look and feel represent a commitment to continued innovation, as well as to the company's original purpose and leadership in powering a better future for American housing.

"This year, we celebrate ten years dedicated to simplifying how America lives by delivering professionally managed homes and services that elevate the experience of single-family living," says David Singelyn, co-founder and chief executive officer of AMH. "Our goal is to make leasing a high-quality home easy, so our residents can focus on what really matters to them in life. Now, we're simplifying our brand, too, to better reflect our focus on making the home experience easier for our residents."

This branding leverages the company's rich heritage, people-first employer culture and industry-leading sustainability program, which has earned the organization recent recognitions as one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 by Newsweek and Statista, a 2022 Great Place to Work® and a Top ESG Regional Performer by Sustainalytics.

Rooted in extensive third-party consumer research, this year-long rebranding initiative also includes updated resident touchpoints through a simplified digital and mobile experience, including a new user-friendly website and URL: www.amh.com.

"Today at AMH, we do much more than just rent homes. We're reimagining the future of housing while improving people's everyday lives," says Bryan Smith, chief operating officer of AMH. "Our new brand reflects our differentiation in the industry through an elevated customer experience and allows us to continue taking on new opportunities to expand our offerings in the service of resident satisfaction."

Going forward, branding will identify the company as AMH, with American Homes 4 Rent remaining its legal name.

AMH (NYSE: AMH), previously known as American Homes 4 Rent, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

In recent years, we've been named one of Fortune's 2022 Best Workplaces in Real Estate™, a 2022 Great Place to Work®, a 2022 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 and America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 by Newsweek and Statista, and a Top ESG Regional Performer by Sustainalytics. As of September 30, 2022, we owned nearly 59,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and Mountain West regions of the United States. Additional information about AMH is available on our website at www.amh.com.

AMH refers to one or more of American Homes 4 Rent, American Homes 4 Rent, L.P., and their subsidiaries and joint ventures. In certain states, we operate under AMH Living or American Homes 4 Rent. Please see amh.com/dba to learn more.

