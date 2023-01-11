Real, A Mental Wellness Platform, Names Romy Newman as Chief Revenue Officer

With Her Experience, the Company Will Expand Mental Health Offerings to the Workplace

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Real , the mental wellness platform building a new therapy model, is excited to announce that Romy Newman has joined the team as Chief Revenue Officer. Newman will lead efforts to get high quality mental health care to more people through their employers, reaching those who might not otherwise have access to mental health tools.

Newman is joining Real with 15+ years of experience in sales, most recently as the co-founder of Fairygodboss, one of the largest career communities for women. With a passion for helping great products make money, Romy previously held several corporate leadership positions at Estee Lauder, Google and The Wall Street Journal where she oversaw all of digital advertising revenue.

Real's platform brings clinically effective mental health care to the masses. With Newman on board, Real will rapidly expand and bring those tools to companies of all sizes in its effort to reach as many people as possible. Fueled by the pandemic, companies are increasingly recognizing the importance of supporting mental health in the workplace. Still far too few people who need care get it because there are not enough mental health clinicians for everyone to receive one-on-one care.

Real solves that problem by meeting people where they are with therapist-designed and led digital tools that make it easier to take care of your mental wellness anytime, anyplace.

"I feel deeply connected to Real's mission and inspired by Ariela Safira's vision and leadership," notes Romy Newman. "As someone who has built and run my own start-up, it was incredibly important to me to find the right fit and to find meaning in my work every single day. More than ever, employers across the country are looking for better solutions to support the mental health and wellness of their employees and I believe Real offers a uniquely effective and accessible solution."

"We're thrilled that Romy is joining Real and bringing her expertise in growth, community building, and sales to our company," says Ariela Safira, Founder and CEO of Real. "We're not just building a business; we're building a movement. Bringing on a sales leader who understands and honors the unique impact of Real will enable us to scale mental health care in ways that maintain quality care for our members and make a true dent in our nationwide culture."

In this next chapter for Real, the company will expand its tools and offerings to reach more people in the workplace. In doing so, Real will help employers prove their commitment to mental health by providing easy to deploy tools, transforming the very way mental health care is delivered. For more information please visit www.Join-Real.com .

ABOUT REAL

Nixing appointments, Real's unique and effective service provides users with high quality care at a lower price point (starting at just $24 a month!) – anytime, any place. Outside the traditional 1:1 therapy model, the monthly membership provides a suite of on-demand, digital tools for some of the most commonly felt inner-struggles. Designed to keep up with any lifestyle, members work through the app's Pathways, available for download in the Apple and Google Play stores, accessing audio-based and interactive therapist-designed programs.

About Romy Newman:

Romy Newman is a seasoned executive who brings 15+ years of sales experience to Real. Immediately before joining Real, Romy was the co-founder of Fairygodboss, the largest career community for women. Previously, Romy held several corporate leadership roles at Estee Lauder, Google and at The Wall Street Journal where she oversaw all of digital advertising revenue. Romy holds an undergraduate degree in American Studies from Yale University and an MBA from The Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. Romy is a frequent speaker and contributor to Fortune, Huffington Post, and Inc. Romy is the mother of two and wife to a very supportive husband. Romy is a firm believer in the mission of Real to bring effective and affordable mental health care to more Americans.

