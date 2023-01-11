FiComm and ProudMouth Launch New Podcast Solution to Drive Organic Growth for Advisors

FiComm's podcast workshop, coaching, and promotion combined with ProudMouth's podcast publishing creates an end-to-end solution for advisors

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FiComm Partners, the wealth management industry's award-winning full-service marketing and PR agency, and ProudMouth, the world's leading influence accelerator for podcasters, announced today an innovative partnership to provide financial advisors with an end-to-end podcasting platform. The podcast solution provides advisors with the expert coaching and resources needed to concept, launch and, professionally produce and package their podcasts, while leveraging proven marketing and promotion techniques to effectively distribute and engage target audiences through digital channels to drive organic growth.

Consumers continue to look to digital channels for financial education, perspective and connection.

"The number of advisors launching podcasts is on the rise as consumers continue to look to digital channels for financial education, perspective and connection," said Megan Carpenter, CEO of FiComm Partners. "As a relatively new channel for advisor marketing, we've found that many advisors seek help concepting and launching, producing and promoting their podcast in a way that drives meaningful lead flow and conversion. This exciting new partnership with ProudMouth delivers an end-to-end podcasting solution that will drive tangible business results for advisors."

FiComm's AmpliFi Podcast provides advisors with the coaching, training and promotional aspects to not only get advisors up and running with their podcast but to also create landing pages, social posts, email nurturing campaigns and PR outreach to consumer-facing media to maximize reach while generating leads and prospect conversion. As part of this unique partnership with ProudMouth, advisors will have their podcasts professionally produced and packaged, streamlining the process of delivering their content in an effective and efficient way.

"We're experiencing high demand from advisors to produce their podcasts. At the same time, they're also looking for expert advice and resources on how to market their podcast to gain listeners and achieve maximum distribution," said Matt Halloran, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at ProudMouth. "Which is why we're excited to partner with FiComm for that marketing and promotion. Together, we're providing a complete, one-stop solution for advisors to grow their business through their podcast."

FiComm Partners has been working with the wealth management industry's leading RIAs and wealth management firms for over a decade to identify proven processes and practices to drive organic growth through integrated marketing services and PR. Two popular marquis programs have been created to leverage this in-depth expertise for individual financial advisors –the Podcast Workshop and AmpliFi Podcast. Both programs have proven results and are now customized with ProudMouth's production services to create the go-to place for award-winning podcasts that drive organic growth.

A proven expert in the podcast arena, FiComm's own New Skool Podcast has received industry recognition and they have hosted an award-winning advisor podcast awards program two years in a row leading the charge on showcasing advisors who are engaging in this new channel to drive authentic connections and generate leads.

"In today's digital environment, podcasts are the new blogs," noted Carpenter. "Advisors need to show up in an authentic and human-first way to connect with their target audience. There is no better medium for advisors to demonstrate their value and attract the right clients than through podcasts. We look forward to investing in our partnership with ProudMouth to elevate the industry standard for advisor podcasts that drive organic growth.

About FiComm Partners Founded in 2012, FiComm Partners is a full-service communication agency specializing in the independent wealth management and financial advice industry. Focused on guiding the modern RIA and wealth management platforms forward, FiComm partners with clients to drive meaningful business results through strategic marketing, public relations, and advisor growth marketing solutions. Leveraging decades of industry expertise, the mission of FiComm is simple—to extend the impact of financial advice by helping advisors, and the platforms who serve them, find their voice, tell their story, and grow better businesses. For more information about FiComm, please visit www.ficommpartners.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About ProudMouth ProudMouth is in the business of liberating the world's experts from the purgatory of sales, allowing them to get back to their passion and profitability. We help them transform themselves into authorities who are actively sought out by clients. We do this by leaving traditional lead-generation tools where they belong—in the past. Through professionally produced podcasts and a host of social strategies, we give experts a louder, more-focused, always-on voice that invariably positions them as the go-to gurus. To learn more, please visit ProudMouth.com.

