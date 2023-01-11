ACTIVECYBER Has Record Year as Demand Continues to Rise for ISO 27001 Certification Services

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACTIVECYBER LLC, a prominent Cybersecurity and Risk Management company, has long retained success in the legal industry guiding national and international law firms to successful ISO 27001 certification and security program maturity. That success has continued and expanded into a record year for ACTIVECYBER. In 2022, numerous client companies achieved their initial ISO 27001 certification by adopting the ACTIVE Framework™. The new certifications were awarded to client organizations across multiple industries: Automotive, International Non-Profit, Legal, and Fintech.

"The relevancy and demand for ISO 27001 certification has grown dramatically in the past three years," said Dale A. Raymond, Chief Executive Officer, ACTIVECYBER. "We are seeing industries increasingly turning to ISO 27001 as their preferred qualification for vendor security programs, and a sharp rise in demand for our ISO 27001 implementation services."

Advisory Practice Growth

ISO 27001 implementation services are provided by ACTIVECYBER's Advisory Practice, which has expanded in 2022 by adding key team members and recruiting from the world's most prominent consulting firms. The Advisory Practice also boasts strong internal training programs and a generous continuing education budget for team members. "The Advisory Practice provides high-quality consulting services, and ensuring our team has the finest talent and the best resources available is a top priority," said Zach Tracy, Senior Manager, Advisory Practice.

ACTIVECYBER saw increased demand for other services as well. Cloud security offerings, SOC 2, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and the newly revised CMMC remained important matters in 2022. "ACTIVECYBER's growth, and expansion into new verticals, echoes the markets appetite for programs that demonstrate achievement of globally accepted standards for organizations responsible for protecting customer and third-party data," said, Jason Paternostro, Senior Vice President.

About ACTIVECYBER

ACTIVECYBER is a team of cybersecurity and risk management professionals headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area with an international reach. We advise C-Suite, Executive Committee and Technology leadership on maturing and maintaining their cybersecurity posture. Adoption of the ACTIVE Framework™ is proven to enhance any organizations cybersecurity posture regardless of current state and instill confidence throughout the entire supply chain. ACTIVECYBER has been relied upon to resolve the most discrete cybersecurity matters since 2002. Our clients are leading law firms, associations, healthcare organizations, financial institutions, and technology companies.

