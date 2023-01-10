CirrusMD Launches Abortion Referral Services

DENVER, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CirrusMD , a leading provider of on-demand virtual care, today announced it will provide abortion referral services for pregnant people who need trusted, quality abortion care. This is the most recent initiative supporting the CirrusMD mission of expanding access to high quality care for all people, especially those who feel underserved by the US healthcare system.

This announcement comes at a time of heightened employee interest in abortion access. According to an October 2022 survey by Catalyst, a nonprofit organization focused on advancing women in the workplace, 59% of US workers want more transparency from their employers about their reproductive benefits. Julie Nugent, SVP for strategic solutions and products at Catalyst, noted that employees are "making decisions based on how their own company—or perhaps a prospective employer—and leaders are addressing both abortion access as well as reproductive care."

"We want to help employers who are looking for the best ways to care for their employees' needs, across a wide range of services, including reproductive health," said Jamie Hall, President & CEO, CirrusMD. "Leading employers recognize the need to support their employees beyond the work environment, with an expanding range of benefits and services. With CirrusMD, employees who need an abortion have direct access to safe and empathetic care."

CirrusMD has partnered with Abortion On Demand (AOD) to support pregnant people who need an abortion. AOD's platform is in full regulatory compliance, providing nationwide expertise and ensuring a board-certified physician is always available.

In addition to offering a full range of virtual care services — from primary care to women's health — CirrusMD continues to build trusted partnerships with other solution providers to extend the broadest array of quality healthcare services.

