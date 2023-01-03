U.S. News Reveals the 2023 Best Diets

Two new diet categories include Best Family-Friendly Diets and Best Diets for Bone and Joint Health.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today revealed its annual rankings of the Best Diets . With an updated methodology that was developed under the guidance of more than 30 nutritionists, doctors and epidemiologists, the 2023 rankings examine 24 diets to help every person find a diet to meet their goals.

U.S. News & World Report Logo. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. News & World Report) (PRNewswire)

For the sixth consecutive year, the Mediterranean Diet takes the No. 1 spot for the Best Diet Overall , having emphasis on eating a lot of fruits, vegetables, olive oil and fish and a focus on diet quality rather than a single nutrient or food group. The Mediterranean Diet also claimed the top spot in Best Diets for Bone and Joint Health (tied at No. 1), Best Family-Friendly Diets (tied at No. 1,) Best Diets for Healthy Eating and Best Plant-Based Diets . DASH Diet, known for fighting high blood pressure and ability to prevent or control diabetes and support heart health, and the Flexitarian Diet, which emphasizes fruits, vegetables, whole grains and plant-based protein for the whole family, tie at No. 2 for Best Diet Overall.

The 2023 Best Diets rankings feature two new diet categories: Best Diets for Bone and Joint Health and Best Family-Friendly Diets. The Mediterranean Diet and DASH Diet tied for No. 1 for the Best Diets for Bone and Joint Health, and the Mediterranean Diet, Flexitarian Diet and TLC Diet tied for No. 1 for Best Family-Friendly Diets.

"If you want to eat healthier, choosing a diet that is right for you can be difficult," said Gretel Schueller, managing editor of health at U.S. News. "The U.S. News rankings examine diets that are well-researched and provide sustainable weight loss tips. We added two new categories to this year's rankings to provide even more options to support a healthy lifestyle."

U.S. News ranks diets in 11 categories: Best Diets Overall, Best Weight-Loss Diets, Best Fast Weight-Loss Diets, Best Diets for Diabetes, Best Heart-Healthy Diets, Easiest Diets to Follow, Best Diets for Healthy Eating, Best Plant-Based Diets, Best Diets for Bone and Joint Health, Best Family-Friendly Diets and Best Diet Programs. The rankings follow a comprehensive, transparent methodology that factors in evaluations from top specialists in nutrition, diabetes, heart health and weight loss.

Those looking to choose a diet that's right for them should consult a medical professional as part of their decision-making process.

For more information on the U.S. News Best Diets , explore Facebook , Twitter and Instagram using #BestDiets.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.