Lawn Care Revolution: Dandy Technology Unveils First-to-Market Robots Designed to Eliminate Weeds

Dandy robots save homeowners time and money while reducing herbicide usage by 90 percent

BOSTON, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dandy Technology , a technology company creating robots that simplify daily tasks, has unveiled the first robots of its forthcoming line of revolutionary lawncare products: the Dandy DT-01 and Dandy DT-01XL for home lawns. Dandy is the only consumer lawn care robot designed to eliminate weeds while saving time and money, and it limits the impact of herbicides on the environment through its safe, efficient spot treatment method.

Dandy is the only lawn care robot designed to spot treat and eliminate weeds while saving time and money and reducing herbicide usage by 90%. (PRNewswire)

Dandy uses AI and visual processing to locate common broadleaf weeds among the grass (with 95+% accuracy) before spraying them directly with only a small dose of herbicide – all without human intervention. Spot treating weeds reduces herbicide usage by more than 90% when compared to spraying an entire lawn, which is better for the grass and safer for people, pets, birds, and our water.

"Like most homeowners, I hated the wasted time spent pulling weeds in my yard or paying for expensive lawn treatments that covered my entire lawn in herbicide," said Peter Wokwicz , founder and CEO of Dandy Technology. "Dandy has been an idea in the back of my mind for years – I just needed the technology to catch up with the concept. Technology should help us improve our day-to-day lives and reduce our environmental impact, and Dandy does just that. It lifts the burden of a tedious, expensive task, and prioritizes both safety and efficiency."

Dandy's design includes durable bumpers that allow it to easily navigate through grass and obstacles, and its advanced sensors eliminate nearly every weed in one or two sessions. The DT-01 robot includes a 0.5L reservoir for herbicide and will spray up to 1,000 weeds before requiring a refill. The DT-01XL robot includes a 1.2L reservoir and will spray up to 2,700 weeds before requiring a refill.

Dandy can be set up for a lawn in minutes through the free Dandy Robot App, available for Android and iOS users. Unlike grass-cutting robots, there are no underground wires needed. Dandy is equipped with GPS and users simply open the app to draw lawn boundaries for Dandy on the map. When it's done searching for weeds, Dandy returns to the area the user has set as "home base" until it's ready to run again.

The Dandy DT-01 is best for lawns up to ¼ acre and costs $699.99. The DT-01XL is made for lawns up to 1 acre and costs $799.99. Both products can be purchased at dandytechnology.com and will begin shipping early spring. The company is also developing a commercial version of the product, the Dandy DTC-101, which is slated to hit the market by mid-year.

To see Dandy robots in action, visit the Dandy Technology booth (#50117) in the Venetian Expo Hall at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from Jan. 5 - Jan. 8.

About Dandy Technology

Dandy Technology is an environmentally focused technology company using robotics and software to simplify lawn care and gardening. Based in Boston and founded in late 2019, Dandy Technology has focused its efforts on building the Dandy robot line: the first and only robots designed to safely and efficiently spot treat weeds, saving time and money while reducing environmental impact. With deep experience in AI and cutting-edge robotics, the company plans to continue improving and expanding its line of consumer and commercial products. Dandy Technology is committed to creating automated products that not only make life easier but are better for the environment than traditional solutions. For more information, visit dandytechnology.com .

