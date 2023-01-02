InventHelp Inventor Develops a Device to Protect Motorcyclists (KXX-339)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been riding motorcycles all my life and thought my invention MOTORCYCLE PROTECTION would be a cool enhancement without compromising safety," said an inventor from Cookeville, Tenn., "not only does it protect from rocks and debris but also helps with wind and keeping warm."

The invention intercepts rocks and debris for rider safety, comfort, and peace of mind while out on the highway in traffic making riding more comfortable and enjoyable for the motorcyclist. It provides greater protection than just a windshield and protects and preserves the paint job of the bike. Its Appealing design provides physical comfort as well as rider/bike protection. It is secure, lightweight, and easily installed and adds customization and personalization to the motorcycle.

