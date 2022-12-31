Noble Corporation plc announces changes to its share capital

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Dec. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc ("Noble") (CSE: NOBLE, NYSE: NE) today announces changes to its share capital. During the period since November 30, 2022, 685 new A ordinary shares each with a nominal value of USD 0.00001 have been issued and 407,477 A ordinary shares have been cancelled.

685 new A ordinary shares have been issued to certain holders of warrants as a consequence of the exercise of warrants. The exercise price was USD 19.27 per A ordinary share for 171 of the new A ordinary shares, USD 23.13 per A ordinary share for 456 of the new A ordinary shares, USD 124.40 per A ordinary share for 3 of the new A ordinary shares, and 55 A ordinary shares were issued as a result of a cashless exercise. The total proceeds to Noble from the warrant exercises amount to USD 14,215.65.

The new A ordinary shares carry the same rights as the existing A ordinary shares of Noble. The new A ordinary shares will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

In addition, 407,477 A ordinary shares which had been acquired by Noble through a share repurchase program have been cancelled.

As a result of the changes, there are a total of 134,680,847 A ordinary shares of Noble issued and outstanding with a nominal value of USD 0.00001 each.

Pursuant to section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Noble also hereby announces the total nominal value of its issued share capital and the total number of voting rights:



Number of shares Number of voting rights Share capital A ordinary shares of USD 0.00001 134,680,847 134,680,847 USD 1,346.80847 Total 134,680,847 134,680,847 USD 1,346.80847

