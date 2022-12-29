New England Multi-Site Vox Church Celebrates a Year Filled with Community Service

BRANFORD, Conn., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New England-based, multi-site church Vox Church celebrated an unprecedented year of local service and outreach across their cities in Connecticut and Massachusetts. In 2022 Vox Church deployed volunteers at 74 local community events and organized more than 30 teams that volunteer every month at local nonprofits in their cities. During the year, in total the church mobilized over 1,750 volunteers who served more than 8,300 hours across its nine locations.

"The heart of Vox Church is our belief that people need God, and we want to make him known in New England and beyond by serving the poor, helping those in need, seeking the good of the city, partnering with other churches and organizations, and participating in global missions," said Justin Kendrick, lead pastor of Vox Church. "When it comes to serving our communities, 2022 has been the most impactful year in our church's history, and we believe the best is yet to come."

Highlights of the church's community outreach throughout the year include 4,630 meals served to the homeless, 1,600 backpacks donated for students, 1,000 pairs of new shoes given away to school kids in need, and over 900 stuffed animals donated to kids entering the foster care system. The church's members also collected 5,165 shoes for their partner Soles4Souls and donated 1,143 bags of food for families this Thanksgiving.

Vox Church is a nondenominational, Christian church that currently meets in nine cities across Connecticut and Massachusetts. Led by Pastor Justin Kendrick, the church is focused on its efforts to see New England transformed from the least-churched region in the U.S. to the most spiritually vibrant place on earth. Learn more at VoxChurch.org.

