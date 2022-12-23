Subversive Announces Launch of Decarbonization, Food Security, and Mental Health Exchange-Traded Funds

- Ticker: DKRB Fund to invest in technologies that will decrease reliance on fossil fuels -



- Ticker: KCAL Fund to invest in food production inputs, assets and processes -



- Ticker: SANE Fund to invest in companies that intersect at least one area of mental health -

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Subversive Capital Advisor (the "Advisor" or the "Company"), a Registered Investment Advisor primarily focused on different mission-driven emerging sectors, has launched its Subversive Decarbonization exchange-traded fund ("ETF") (Ticker: DKRB), Subversive Food Security ETF (Ticker: KCAL) and Subversive Mental Health ETF (Ticker: SANE) on Cboe BZX Exchange. DKRB, KCAL and SANE are actively managed ETFs that are available for trading as of December 23, 2022. Christian H. Cooper will act as the ETFs' Portfolio Manager.

"To us, 'decarbonization' does not mean the absence of carbon in the Fund, but rather the inclusion of companies with the tools and technologies urgently needed to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels as we continue to power the modern world," said Mr. Cooper. "That means investing in battery technologies and the rare earth minerals that comprise them; proven nuclear and fusion technologies; and cash flow positive and cost-effective hydropower assets."

The DKRB Fund will invest primarily in equity securities that are involved in nuclear technology and infrastructure that supports decarbonization efforts, or in companies that invest in technology and tools necessary to support the decarbonization of the current global energy supply chain. These might also include companies involved in battery technology; wind and solar networks; the infrastructure that supports decarbonization efforts. The DKRB Fund has a 0.75% management fee.

Mr. Cooper continued, "Fractured supply chains, higher inflation, climate change and greater uncertainty makes food security one of the most pressing concerns of our changing world. We believe the relevant inputs, assets and processes – such as fertilizer, farmland and consumer-facing distribution, respectively – are dramatically underpriced, even in the current environment. KCAL seeks to vertically own the inputs, assets and processes that will be crucial to feeding the global population, in an increasingly multi-polar world."

The KCAL Fund is a portfolio of publicly-listed equity securities of companies that intersect the production, distribution, or delivery of food, or companies that invest in technology and tools necessary to support global food security. The KCAL Fund has a 0.75% management fee.

Mr. Cooper added, "If nothing else, the last few years of the pandemic, economic uncertainty, and a war in Europe have laid bare the stark reality, and cost, of the global mental health crisis. Treatment-resistant depression in the U.S. alone accounts for over $90 billion dollars in incremental annual health care costs.[1] But this is not the whole picture. One missing piece of the puzzle is the dramatic rise in metabolic syndrome and inflammation; and their apparent direct connection to brain health. The most recent research has even begun to refer to Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease as "Type III" diabetes, which reflects the idea behind the SANE Fund: that metabolic health is mental health. To us, this means everything from owning companies focused on the early detection and management of metabolic syndrome to large pharmaceutical companies developing drugs for diabetes, depression, Alzheimer's, and metabolic epilepsy."

Mr. Cooper concluded, "Subversive is building our ETF practice by envisioning what the next state of the world looks like and realizing the best value within that narrative. The world order has changed significantly in the past two years, in part because of the invasion of Ukraine, and investors have to adapt accordingly."

The SANE Fund will invest in a portfolio of publicly-listed equity securities of companies – and the companies who invest in them – that intersect at least one area of mental health, including but not limited to fitness, sleep, nutrition, and pharmaceuticals for potential use in the treatment of mental illnesses. The Advisor will also seek to identify companies working on new tools, treatments, and medications designed to help address the global toll of untreated or ongoing mental health issues, including major depressive disorder. The SANE Fund has a 0.75% management fee.

About Subversive

Subversive Capital Advisor LLC is a Registered Investment Advisor.

The firm's investment strategies primarily focus on different mission-driven emerging sectors that we believe will shape the economy of the future. The companies we invest in are bold, daring, and uninhibited enough not to let the world as it exists today limit their imagination for opportunities of the future.

Leveraging our team's track record in the private sector, we aim to bring all investors our institutional knowledge and network to drive meaningful value for their portfolios via diversified ETFs. ETFs in the Advisor's suite include the Subversive Metaverse ETF (Ticker: PUNK), the Subversive Decarbonization ETF (Ticker: DKRB), the Subversive Mental Health ETF (Ticker: SANE) and the Subversive Food Security ETF (Ticker: KCAL).

Before investing you should carefully consider DKRB's, SANE's and, KCAL's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting DKRB's, SANE's, and KCAL's website at https://www.subversiveetfs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding the plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate.

Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

Investing involves risk including possible loss of principal. The Adviser's evaluations and assumptions regarding issuers, securities, and other factors may not successfully achieve the Funds' investment objectives given actual market conditions.

KCAL - The food and water industry is highly competitive and can be significantly affected by (including but not limited too) demographic and product trends, competitive pricing, food fads, marketing campaigns, environmental factors, government regulation, agricultural commodity prices, evolving consumer preferences, nutritional and health-related concerns.

DKRB - Companies in the energy and water industry are subject to many business, economic, environmental, and regulatory risks that can adversely affect the costs, revenues, profits, and viability of companies in the industry.

SANE - Investments in the medical and pharmaceutical industry may involve increased risks. These industries are subject to a significant amount of governmental regulation, and changes in governmental policies and the need for regulatory approvals may have a material adverse effect on this industry.

