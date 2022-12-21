Nuevocor to Present at Biotech Showcase during JPM week and at Keystone Symposium on Heart Development and Disease

Nuevocor to Present at Biotech Showcase during JPM week and at Keystone Symposium on Heart Development and Disease

SINGAPORE, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuevocor, a pre-clinical stage cardiac gene therapy company, announced today that it will be presenting at the Biotech Showcase during JPM week, taking place in San Francisco, CA, USA from January 9 to 11, 2023.

Nuevocor will also be giving an oral presentation on new pre-clinical data for its LMNA cardiac gene therapy programme at the Keystone Symposium on Heart Development and Disease, taking place in Santa Fe, NM, USA from February 12 to 15, 2023.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Biotech Showcase

Date: Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Time: 3:00PM PST

Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square, Franciscan B (Ballroom Level)

Presenter: Yann Chong Tan, PhD, Founder and CEO, Nuevocor

Keystone Symposia on Heart Development and Disease: From Genes to Cures

Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Time: 2:30PM MST

Location: Eldorado Hotel, Santa Fe

Session: Workshop 2 – Resolving the Genotype-Phenotype Conundrum in Congenital Heart Disease and Inherited Cardiomyopathies

Title: Targeting the LINC Complex with AAV Gene Therapy Extends Lifespan and Preserves Cardiac Function in a Mouse Model of LMNA Dilated Cardiomyopathy

Presenter: Yin Loon Lee, PhD, Founder and Senior Director, Biology, Nuevocor

For more information on the meetings, please visit the respective conference websites.

About Nuevocor

Nuevocor is a biotechnology company developing targeted gene therapies to restore heart function through a deep understanding of fundamental mechanisms underlying genetic cardiac diseases. Nuevocor is founded and advised by leaders in mechanobiology, cardiac disease and gene therapy. Their lead candidate treats the underlying biomechanical cause of LMNA dilated cardiomyopathy, while their PrOSIA mechanobiology platform enables target discovery and validation for additional genetic cardiomyopathies.

View original content:

SOURCE Nuevocor