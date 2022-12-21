First Home Mortgage Introduces the First Home Heroes Program Which Lowers Closing Costs for First Responders, Teachers, and Medical Professionals

BALTIMORE, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Home Mortgage Corporation, a top 50 lender nationally, announces the introduction of their First Home Heroes program. This new initiative will help drive homeownership for the heroes in our communities — including first responders, teachers, and medical professionals — by reducing some of the out-of-pocket closing costs associated with the loan application process.

First Home Mortgage Corporation is a licensed, full service, residential lender. (PRNewsfoto/First Home Mortgage) (PRNewswire)

This reduction is made possible by eliminating certain fees during the lending process. Eligible borrowers will have their application, underwriting, and processing fees credited back to them at time of closing, up to a maximum of $1,585.

"Our first responders, teachers, and healthcare professionals play a vital role in supporting our community," said Steve Lagana, President of First Home Mortgage. "We are proud to recognize those who have sacrificed so much to protect us, educate us, and keep us safe and healthy, and we are dedicated to helping them become homeowners."

This new program builds on our efforts to help make homeownership a reality for all — especially those who most deserve it. First Home Heroes is available for conventional, FHA, VA and USDA loan purchases. Eligible borrowers include police officers, firefighters, educators, and certified medical professionals including nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. For more information, borrowers can visit our website to contact one of our loan officers today.

About First Home Mortgage

First Home Mortgage is a licensed, full service, residential lender, with a deep bench of dedicated loan officers who guide borrowers throughout the entire mortgage process and offer continued support long after a loan has closed. We are committed to delivering exceptional customer service that not only fulfills goals but also exceeds expectations.

Founded in 1990 with two offices and a handful of employees, First Home Mortgage has since grown into a financial institution of 35 offices serving 21 states in the Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic, and Southern regions. First Home Mortgage was recognized by the Scotsman Guide in 2022 as a top 50 lender nationally by total volume.

For more information and company news visit firsthome.com/about-us.

