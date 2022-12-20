RENT ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 13, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Rent the Runway, Inc. Shareholders

RENT ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 13, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Rent the Runway, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased Rent the Runway Class A common stock in or traceable to the Company's October 2021 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 13, 2023

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in RENT:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/rent-the-runway-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=34738&from=4

Rent the Runway, Inc. NEWS - RENT NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Rent the Runway, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Rent the Runway was continuing to face extraordinary business headwinds, such as transportation headwinds and labor wage rate increases, from the COVID-19 pandemic; (ii) Rent the Runway's active subscriber enrollments had sharply decelerated from the growth trajectory represented in the offering documents and, as a result, Rent the Runway was several months away from approaching its pre-pandemic levels of active subscriptions; (iii) Rent the Runway needed to substantially increase marketing and advertising costs from historical figures in order to attempt to grow its active subscriber network; (iv) Rent the Runway was suffering from ballooning fulfillment and transportation costs; and (v) as a result, Rent the Runway was suffering accelerating operational losses at the time of the initial public offering and was far less likely to achieve profitability in the near term, if ever, than represented.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Rent the Runway you have until January 13, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Rent the Runway securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the RENT lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/rent-the-runway-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=34738&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm