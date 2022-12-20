Infor Hospitality Expands Partnership with Oliver Hospitality

Infor cloud-based applications to support growth for leading hotelier brand

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced its expanded partnership with Oliver Hospitality, a Nashville-based hotel and restaurant management company committed to offering engaging and thoughtful spaces for its guests. As part of Oliver Hospitality's commitment to delivering unique experiences at each of its concepts, Infor HMS has previously been implemented at five properties to enhance guest stays, and unify and refine hotel operations. Now, Oliver Hospitality has decided to expand its work with Infor for its new Marconi Conference Center location just outside of Marshall, California.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor) (PRNewswire)

Oliver Hospitality chose to expand the organization's footprint with Infor Hospitality because of Infor's knowledge of the hospitality industry and proven track record with deployments. Through the Infor Hospitality suite, Oliver Hospitality is able to provide a rich experience for all users. Specifically, Infor's hospitality management system has provided the organization with a reliable hub for operations, and helped to establish a solid foundation to consistently deliver a superior guest experience.

"Our brand continues to grow across the country, so this was a strategic investment for our organization. We chose to expand our partnership with Infor because they've proven to our team that they were going to be a true partner throughout the implementation," said Chett Abramson, Oliver Hospitality COO. "As Oliver Hospitality continues to innovate and open new properties, Infor's ability to scale will be key to improving real-time access to important data and keeping elevated guest experiences at the center of every decision we make."

The decision to modernize the organization's HMS will also help internal teams find success more easily and eliminate many timeworn manual processes so Oliver Hospitality can streamline daily operations and deliver a personalized hotel stay.

"We're excited to partner with a respected brand like Oliver Hospitality that understands how important it is to provide guests with memorable experiences. We want to make sure we provide their teams with real-time information that is readily available when it's needed to help inform decisions," said Stewart Applbaum, Infor executive vice president and general manager. "The hospitality industry has gone through a transformative period, and embracing emerging cloud-based technology plays an integral part in staying competitive in a data-driven world. Infor is committed to helping hoteliers streamline operations, maximize profitability, deliver great guest experiences, and compete today and in the future."

Infor HMS enables guest control, visibility, and preferences throughout their journey via their own mobile devices and offers contactless and paperless check-in and check-out, add-on options, and room and maintenance request features. The solution can also inform effective engagement strategies via robust CRM capabilities to tailor experiences according to guest profiles and leverage mobility tools for hotel staff to improve processes, communications, and offer more flexible services to guests.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit Infor.com.

For more information:

Christina Ledger

Infor

Christina.Ledger@infor.com

312-662-2135

Copyright ©2022 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infor