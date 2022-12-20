Proceeds of new category entries to benefit The Michael James Jackson Foundation

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of giving, the Craft Beer Marketing Awards (CBMAS) has announced that 100% of all proceeds of its new category – "Best Beer/Brewing-related Tattoo" – will be donated to The Michael James Jackson Foundation (MJF), an organization that funds scholarship awards to black, indigenous, and people of color within the brewing and distilling trades for a more just, equitable, and dynamic future.

Craft Beer Marketing Awards Announces Tattoo Category for Charity (PRNewswire)

"We are helping literally change the face of American brewing," said Garrett Oliver, Founder/Chair, MJF and Brewmaster, The Brooklyn Brewery. "We sent more people of color to Siebel Institute of Technology last year, than had attended the entire previous decade. The MJF is all about genuine and lasting change."

The decision to create the category is because of the popularity of tattoos in the beer industry.

"Tattoos are empowering, they look awesome, and they just make life cooler." said Jim McCune, CBMAS Co-Founder. "Tattoos and craft beer are synonymous. The CBMAS brand is covered in ink – from our judges to our graphics, and Crushie trophy!"

The fourth annual CBMAS Awards Competition is now accepting beer-related marketing and design entries from around the globe (including hard seltzer, cider, mead, and RTD cocktails). The deadline for entries is January 27, 2023. Breweries, agencies, artists, and marketing partners are all invited to enter their best work.

Additions this year include new categories, a redesigned Crushie award trophy, and plans for an in-person awards ceremony during the week of the 2023 Craft Brewers Conference in Nashville, TN.

The CBMAs is the first worldwide awards program that focuses on excellence in the artistic and creative marketing and packaging efforts of breweries, designers, and agencies. It has become the industry's expert voice and hosts a marketing podcast – Marketing on Tap – sponsored by EGC Group.

Houston-based Hillebrand Bev Pros returns as the presenting sponsor for the fourth year in a row. New sponsors this year include: WA-based Yakima Chief Hops, NY-based DWS Printing, AL-based Steel City Taps, and VA-based BarTrack.

"As presenting sponsor over the years, we've seen the amazing work delivered from breweries and marketing professionals across the globe. We're even more convinced now of the incredible impact that great marketing has on our industry," said Prabh Hans, VP Domestic Services, Hillebrand North America.

