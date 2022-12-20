Bandwidth IG Names Bruce Garrison New CEO to Lead Continued Transformation of New Dark Fiber Networks

This Addition to Bandwidth IG's Leadership Team Demonstrates Renewed Commitment to Providing New Dark Fiber in the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Atlanta and Greater Portland

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Infrastructure Group (Bandwidth IG) , one of the fastest-growing pure-play dark fiber providers, announces the appointment of Bruce Garrison as its new CEO. As one of the few companies providing newly built dark fiber networks, Garrison's leadership and expertise in communications infrastructure will be crucial as Bandwidth IG continues to densify and expand its network in the key markets of the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Atlanta and Greater Portland.

Bandwidth IG announces Bruce Garrison as its new CEO. This addition to the Bandwidth IG leadership team demonstrates the company's renewed commitment to providing new dark fiber networks in the key markets of the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Atlanta and Greater Portland. (PRNewswire)

In his new role, Garrison will oversee operations and the strategic direction of Bandwidth IG. In the coming year, he will lead the company through route expansions across Bandwidth IG's network. By the end of 2023, Bandwidth IG will increase its total route miles from 280 to 380 throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Atlanta and Hillsboro area of Greater Portland.

"Bandwidth IG was launched in 2019 with the mission to redefine the dark fiber industry by investing in newly built dense, low latency infrastructure connecting all key destinations in the respective markets. As we enter into our next phase of growth and look to expand our footprint further, Garrison's expertise in the dark fiber industry will take our services to the next level," says Bill Cook, Board Chairman for Bandwidth IG.

Prior to Bandwidth IG, Garrison was CEO of Kansas Fiber Network, where he was instrumental in leading the company through a phase of transformation with a focus on commercial execution and network expansion. Garrison brings more than 20 years of experience to Bandwidth IG. Throughout his tenure, he held key roles with Bluebird Networks, serving as its chief revenue officer, and as senior vice president at zColo, Zayo's colocation segment.

"I'm honored and excited to be selected as the new CEO of Bandwidth IG," comments Garrison. "The company has built a tremendous fiber platform in a short time. I'm thrilled to be a part of carrying out a strategy that will deliver more critical infrastructure to more innovative customers in our key markets."

All of Bandwidth IG's dark fiber networks are 100% underground and are strategically placed to take the most direct route, creating a truly diverse network with minimal latency. To learn more about Bandwidth IG, visit www.bandwidthig.com .

About Bandwidth IG

Bandwidth Infrastructure Group (Bandwidth IG) is a metro dark fiber provider that offers high capacity, strategic, dark fiber networks to mission critical data centers, hyperscalers and enterprises throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Portland and Greater Atlanta areas. Bandwidth IG's 100% underground network meets critical data needs for enterprises and data centers who require quality, reliable connectivity options. Bandwidth IG's San Francisco Bay Area network offers more than 200 route miles and 50 data centers. The Greater Portland network has more than 10 route miles and 15 data centers, and the Greater Atlanta network has more than 65 route miles and 12 data centers. Bandwidth IG was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. Visit www.BandwidthIG.com to learn more.

(PRNewsfoto/Bandwidth IG) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bandwidth Infrastructure Group, LLC