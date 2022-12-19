Voyager Announces Agreement for Binance.US to Acquire Its Assets

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (OTC Pink VYGVQ; FRA: UCD2) announced today that its operating company Voyager Digital LLC selected U.S. exchange BAM Trading Services Inc. (doing business as "Binance.US") as the highest and best bid for its assets after a review of strategic options with the core objective of maximizing the value returned to customers and other creditors on an expedited timeframe.

Binance.US is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, and is incorporated in Delaware. It is an independent legal entity and has a licensing agreement with Binance.com.

The Binance.US bid, which sets a clear path forward for Voyager customer funds to be unlocked as soon as possible, is valued at approximately $1.022 billion and is comprised of (i) the fair market value of Voyager's cryptocurrency portfolio at a to-be-determined date in the future, which at current market prices is estimated to be $1.002 billion, plus (ii) additional consideration equal to $20 million of incremental value. The Company's claims against Three Arrows Capital remain with the bankruptcy estate, and any future recovery on these and other non-released claims will be distributed to the estate's creditors.

The Binance.US bid aims to return crypto to customers in kind, in accordance with court-approved disbursements and platform capabilities.

Binance.US will make a $10 million good faith deposit and will reimburse Voyager for certain expenses up to a maximum of $15 million. Should the deal not close by April 18, 2023 subject to a one-month extension, the agreement allows Voyager to immediately move to return value to customers.

Voyager Digital LLC will seek Bankruptcy Court approval to enter into the asset purchase agreement between Voyager Digital LLC and Binance.US at a hearing on January 5, 2023. The sale to Binance.US will be consummated pursuant to a Chapter 11 plan, which will be subject to a creditor vote and is subject to other customary closing conditions. Binance.US and the Company will work to close the transaction promptly following approval of the chapter 11 plan by the Bankruptcy Court.

This sale agreement follows Voyager's July 5, 2022 entrance into a voluntary restructuring process aimed at returning maximum value to customers. Additional information about the timeline and customer access to crypto will be shared as it becomes available. A copy of the asset purchase agreement and other pleadings filed in this case may be obtained free of charge by visiting the Voyager case website https://cases.stretto.com/Voyager.

Voyager was advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Moelis & Company LLC, and Berkeley Research Group. Binance.US was advised by Latham & Watkins LLP.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Chapter 11 Plan, the proposed transaction with Binance.US, the timeline for the proposed transaction with Binance.US, the approvals required for the proposed transaction with Binance.US the activities on the Binance.US platform following the closing of the proposed transaction with Binance.US, including the coins that will be supported, the listing review of the VGX token and the future sale of the private keys related to the VGX Token Smart Contracts, may constitute forward looking information (collectively, forward-looking statements), which can be identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue" or "believe" (or the negatives) or other similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Voyager's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any of its future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Moreover, the crypto marketplace is a rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on the Chapter 11 process or the proposed transaction or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are subject to the risks, including those risks contained in the Company's public filings, including in its Management Discussion and Analysis and its Annual Information Form (AIF). Factors that could cause actual results of the Company and its businesses to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, a decline in the digital asset market or general economic conditions; changes in laws or approaches to regulation, an adverse development with respect to an issuer or party to the transaction or failure to obtain a required regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements, past and present performance and trends are not guarantees of future performance, accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, current or past performance, or current or past trends. Information identifying assumptions, risks, and uncertainties relating to the Company are contained in its filings with the Canadian securities regulators available at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements in this press release are applicable only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the relevant forward-looking statement and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. The Company assumes no obligation to provide operational updates, except as required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements, unless required by law. Readers are cautioned that past performance is not indicative of future performance and current trends in the business and demand for digital assets may not continue and readers should not put undue reliance on past performance and current trends.

