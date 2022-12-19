The Ultimate Blueprint for 21st Century Relevance: DFI Releases Volume II, Essential Frameworks for Disruption and Uncertainty

The Ultimate Blueprint for 21st Century Relevance: DFI Releases Volume II, Essential Frameworks for Disruption and Uncertainty

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Disruptive Futures Institute releases the second Volume from the The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption , providing the ultimate tools you need to stay relevant in the complex and unpredictable 21st century.

The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption: Volume II - Essential Frameworks for Disruption and Uncertainty (PRNewswire)

"Essential Frameworks for Disruption and Uncertainty" to help you and your business stay relevant in the 21st Century

This standalone Volume II - "Essential Frameworks for Disruption and Uncertainty" - is filled to the brim with invaluable toolkits, models, and resources. Chapter titles include:

Agency to Become AAA+

Aligning Values & Ethics

AAA Framework Fundamentals: Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility

Antifragile : Building the Foundations

Anticipatory : The Capacity to Prepare for Constant Disruption

Agility : Bridging Short- and Long-Term Decision-Making

The 6 i's Framework: Intuition, Inspiration, Imagination, Improvisation, Invention, Impossible

Israel : Tiny & Mighty Country Showcases the Power of the 6 i's

Eastern Philosophy & Zen Buddhism: From 6 i's to One Integrated "We"

Science Fiction: A Technological Toolkit for Harnessing the 6 i's

Futures Frameworks & Foresight Fundamentals Workbook

Together, the actionable insights, frameworks, and workbook from Volume II ensure that you'll go beyond resilience or adaptability to actually thrive on disruption. "Essential Frameworks for Disruption and Uncertainty" includes a valuable reference workbook used by professional futurists that shows readers how to use practitioner Futures Frameworks & Foresight Fundamentals to imagine and create desired futures.

Lieutenant Colonel Jake Sotiriadis, Ph.D., Director, The Center for Futures Intelligence, National Intelligence University, wrote the Foreword to Volume II:

"Essential Frameworks for Disruption and Uncertainty will help you develop anticipatory thinking… Throughout the Guidebook, you'll learn how to be inquisitive and how to adapt to rapid change with a diverse set of tools and models - which will quickly become your own."

- Dr. Jake Sotiriadis, Excerpt from Volume II Foreword "Essential Frameworks for Disruption and Uncertainty"

After today's launch of Volume II, the final two Volumes will be released in January and February 2023 respectively:

Volume III - YOUR LIFE. Beta Your Life: Existence in a Disruptive World : What does constant change and uncertainty mean to you as an individual?

Volume IV - YOUR BUSINESS. Disruption as a Springboard to Value Creation: What does our unpredictable, complex, and systemic world mean for you as a business?

Roger Spitz and Lidia Zuin draw on decades of insights from advising entrepreneurs, CEOs, boards, and shareholders in Silicon Valley and globally on evaluating their companies, competitiveness, strategic investments, and disruptions ahead. A foresight strategist, investor, and writer, Roger's expertise lies at the intersection of futures studies and sustainable value creation building on his experience leading global investment banking and venture capital businesses. Lidia is a journalist, science fiction writer, and professional futurist.

Further information, including extensive media interest and praise, is available on www.thrivingondisruption.com .

The printed Guidebook is available to order at bookstores ( Amazon , Barnes & Noble …), while the eBook is downloadable on Apple Books, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble, Kobo…

Details of Volume II - "Reframing and Navigating Disruption"

Publisher: Disruptive Futures Institute LLC

Language: English

Paperback: 556 pages

ISBN: 978-1-955110-02-0 (print)

ISBN: 978-1-955110-03-7 (ebook)

About the Collection

The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption is a four-Volume Collection published by Disruptive Futures Institute. The lead author is Roger Spitz, in collaboration with Lidia Zuin.

About the Disruptive Futures Institute, the World's Capital for Understanding Disruption

San Francisco-based Disruptive Futures Institute is a Think Tank offering education, research, and thought leadership on adapting to our increasingly complex and uncertain world.

Disruptive Futures Institute (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Disruptive Futures Institute