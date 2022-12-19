SkillsetGives: Nonprofit Grants $5,000 in Need-Based Scholarships to Paramount Students

PARAMOUNT, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, the Orange County nonprofit SkillsetGives is making sure students from Paramount Unified have the resources to pursue any career they want.

The non-profit donated $5,000 this month to the scholarship organization Paramount Education Partnership (PEP). The funds ultimately came from LA's generous business community via the SkillsetGives Inaugural Charity Golf Tournament in August.

Paramount resident, PEP Board member and SkillsetGroup CMO Jose Baca said PEP's commitment to scholarships for all high-achieving students in need is what attracted support from SkillsetGives.

Many similar organizations leave out students who want to pursue skilled trades, he said.

"We're proud of all our scholarship recipients, whether they choose a trade, community college or a four-year school," Baca said. "For some of these kids, getting even $1,000 together isn't an option, but $1,000 can pay for an entire welding or electrician certification. This is where PEP makes the most difference; demand for these trades is growing every year."

The Paramount Education Partnership includes the City of Paramount, the Paramount Chamber of Commerce and the Paramount Unified School District. Each year, with funds collected from local donors, the board selects dozens of PUSD scholarship recipients based on an application and essay, as well as financial need.

"Building thriving communities to end homelessness is the mission of SkillsetGives," said Clint Armstrong, founder and CEO of SkillsetGroup, the staffing company that owns and operates SkillsetGives. "Access to training and education is foundational to escaping deep, generational poverty that can lead to homelessness."

In 2022, PEP awarded 46 scholarships totaling $141,000. More than $1.52 million has been given to students through 497 scholarships since the program began.

About SkillsetGroup and SkillsetGives

SkillsetGives is a charity wholly owned and operated by SkillsetGroup. The mission of SkillsetGives is to build thriving communities to end homelessness. SkillsetGroup staffing and consulting company, founded in 2013, has offices and clients throughout the U.S. SkillsetGroup specializes in staffing IT, accounting, engineering, skilled labor and many other positions, nationwide. The Orange County, Calif.-based firm appeared on the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies list for a fourth time in 2022. SkillsetGroup's mission is to build a culture of retention for its clients.

