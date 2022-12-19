Root Capital and Keurig Dr Pepper Announce the Indonesia Resilient Coffee Initiative with USAID

New partnership will accelerate inclusive economic growth and support resiliency for 14,000 smallholder coffee farmers
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BURLINGTON, Mass. and PLANO, Texas and JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Root Capital and Keurig Dr Pepper today announced the launch of the Indonesia Coffee Enterprise Resilience Initiative (Resilient Coffee), a collaboration with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).
- Expanding access to finance for enterprises that otherwise cannot acquire lines of credit or business education opportunities;
- Strengthening gender equity by equipping women with tools for success and working with businesses to expand their gender-inclusive practices;
- Implementing new digital solutions with coffee enterprises to improve business management and resilience; and
- Deepening climate action in the coffee industry focused on mitigating climate change, protecting vulnerable ecosystems, and supporting rural communities as they adapt to already-present climate impacts.
Keurig Dr Pepper's SVP & Chief Sustainably Officer, Monique Oxender, agrees with the approach, further adding, "Keurig Dr Pepper has a deep-rooted commitment to improve livelihoods, safeguard the future of coffee and help coffee growers build resiliency to climate and economic impacts. It is through the power of collective action and our long-standing USAID and Root Capital partners that we are able to invest in impactful and innovative solutions that help address the challenges facing smallholder coffee growers."
