RETAILERS TAKE PRIDE IN A NEW CATEGORY LAUNCH FOR LGBTQIA+ COMMUNITY AND ALLIES

An Exceptional New Brand Debuts at Retail

*True Change Comes One Brush Stroke at a Time*

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With President Biden recently signing historic legislation to enshrine marriage equality, the rainbow is a little bit brighter in America! And right on cue, a change is brewing in the beauty aisles of national retailers. According to a recent Neilsen IQ report, "self-identification as LGBTQ+ is growing in the U.S., with LGBTQ+ consumers representing over $69B in the market." The report continues, "Additionally, LGBTQIA+ allies make up a large number of households with a projected spend of $143.9B. The LGBTQIA+ consumers are seeking good values in price and quality with over 61% searching for brands that are supportive of their community and are socially responsible." Vogue Business , also mirrors the sentiment that the LGBTQIA+ community is a force, "…some marketing experts argue that too many beauty brands are adopting a surface approach based on rainbow-colored packaging. They say that millennial and Gen Z consumers are ready for deeper engagement and more whole-hearted commitment." PRIDEFUL has entered the chat to delve deeper and address the growing concern over Rainbow Capitalism. While the mass retail market has given the LGBTQIA Community a presence in stores for the PRIDE month of June, the community at large is asking for a greater scope both in visibility and presence.

PRIDEFUL: True Change Comes One Brush Stroke at a Time (PRNewswire)

PRIDEFUL is a non-gender specific cosmetics and personal care line that works to create visibility and acceptance.

The BIPOC Community has worked incredibly hard over the last decade creating visibility and a presence at mass retail for natural hair care products; the industry standard's visibility and compassion has shifted as a result. Minority communities must adapt to create their own space at the table and start the conversations they expect to be a part of moving forward in the industry.

Fortunately for the LGBTQIA+ community, Jason Hayes, Creative Director of PRIDEFUL, has tapped into decades of experience working in the film, television, and theater community as a makeup, hair & wig artist – and years as an LGBTQIA+ activist – to help create the vision and representation that the community wants, and needs, to see on store shelves.

The Brand Story

PRIDEFUL is a non-gender specific cosmetics and personal care line that works tirelessly to create visibility and acceptance. The brand has debuted recently at mass market stores across the country and is planning an extensive roll out in 2023 both nationally and globally.

As Founder and Organizer of DISARM HATE, the only National March in Washington, which took place in 2016 after the murders at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Hayes has worked tirelessly for his community. Says Hayes, "I wholeheartedly understand that we cannot sit idle and wait for things to change, we must create the change we desire. PRIDEFUL is a true reflection of my passion and commitment to both visibility and equality for the LGBTQIA community." And retailers are listening.

The brand goes far beyond manufacturing products. The team was adamant about supporting the community year-round. Explains Hayes, "PRIDEFUL is historic in the fact that we are the first LGBTQIA+ brand to hit mass retail 365 days a year. We are not just here for Pride Month. Here at PRIDEFUL, our rainbow never fades!" The brand has worked diligently to create quality products that are both affordable and accessible to the LGBTQIA+ community at large. In the small cities and towns where they live, the brand team's job was to create visibility on their terms, day in and day out. "Our mission at PRIDEFUL is to make products with both integrity and purpose. Prideful can't be for US if it isn't about US," says Hayes. The LGBTQIA+ Community does not leave stores after Pride Month in June, so it makes financial sense to provide them with a space on shelves to see themselves as they walk the aisles year-round… why shouldn't they have a place or a home at mass retail side by side with the BIPOC community?

While there is currently no other 365 day a year LGBTQIA+ brand, the PRIDEFUL collection boasts incredible quality formulations and a high concentration of beneficial ingredients that sets the brand apart from competitive beauty products currently on the market. Thoughtful touches run deep like having products named in honor of LGBTQIA+ Heroes who have made a difference before they left us, and those who are making a difference today by living their truths based in love every day.

The Giveback

Rather than launching with paid influencers and sponsored posts, PRIDEFUL has created a program called PRIDEFUL HEROES. Almost every brand has a national charity initiative tied to their marketing efforts, but PRIDEFUL's charity approach supports local charities specific to each HERO. HEROES are members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community. In exchange for the HEROES honest review of PRIDEFUL products, the brand will donate to his/her/their charity of choice in their name. The website maps where each HERO is pinned with a rainbow heart showcasing their social media accounts, where they are located, and their charity of choice. This allows consumers to not only donate but provides a list of LGBTQIA+ organizations to reach out to in their area should they need help, support, or guidance.

In this time of gift giving, consumers stock up on beauty and self-care gifts for loved ones. PRIDEFUL's hope is that the purchases be products that are truly based in love and where the money spent will continue to send that ripple of love out like a wave. "If we can agree on nothing this holiday season, we can all agree that we need more love in this world," remarks Hayes.

After the horrific tragedies at Pulse and most recently Club Q, PRIDEFUL'S partnership with the Matthew Shepard Foundation is paramount to the brand. No one person or brand can do this alone. All communities are invited to join the brand to Erase Hate & Paint Love with Prideful. The team is committed to the tireless work ahead of them to do just that.

PRIDEFUL's very existence was born of an act of love and perseverance. Their seat at the mass retail table is long overdue and should be celebrated and looked to as an example and a call to other brands to join in both celebrating and welcoming the LGBTQIA+ community to the aisles and shelves of their local retailers.

Celebrities and performers have already fallen in love with the collection including Toni Colette, Anjelica Houston, Harvey Fierstein, Alexandra Billings, Indiah Ferrah, and more. The PRIDEFUL collection is available at national retailers, Amazon, Prideful.me. The products are cruelty free, paraben free, and sulfate free. Keep an eye out for a massive brand extension in the coming months and for other brands to join in welcoming the LGBTQIA+ community with open arms and open hearts.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PRIDEFUL