Mid-Century Modern Style and Sensibility of Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts Arrive on Fifth Avenue, with Second Hotel in New York City

Le Méridien New York, Fifth Avenue invites creative travelers to reminisce on the glamorous days of travel and indulge in the brand's European spirit of savoring the good life

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nostalgic nods to the glamourous era of travel set in the iconic, cosmopolitan allure of New York City's most well-known avenue. Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts – part of Marriott Bonvoy's® portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands – introduces its newest outpost in New York City with the opening of Le Méridien New York, Fifth Avenue. Taking cues from the European-born brand's mid-century modern design aesthetic, the chic hotel is a 21-story architectural masterpiece featuring 165 beautifully styled guest rooms and 17 apartment-style residences for longer stays.

Le Méridien New York, Fifth Avenue - King Room (PRNewswire)

"Le Méridien has always inspired travelers to explore the world in style and savor the good life through the lens of its European spirit, and what better city to continue this legacy than in Manhattan, with our second hotel in the destination," said Jennifer Connell, Global Brand Leader, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts and Vice President, Distinctive Premium Brands, Marriott International. "As we continue to celebrate the brand's momentous 50th anniversary this year, we're delighted to expand on our global footprint and bring a distinct stay experience and chic signature programs to creative-minded travelers visiting New York City."

Designed by Gene Kaufman Architect, the hotel's light-colored masonry façade and grid of windows with dark railings blend traditional elements with a modern flair. The timeless chic interiors, designed by Paul Vega and Vennie Lau of New Jersey-based design studio VLDG, pay homage to the neighborhood that was dominated by the textile mercantile trade in the 20th century. Bold geometric patterns, contrasting colors, and textured fabrics are woven into the hotel's design scheme and infused with iconic New York City cultural elements and modern, mid-century design details. Signature design details include curated artwork throughout the lobby, including a luminous acrylic wall sculpture, a textile column that merges units of color and patchwork to create a patterned field, and a scale map printed on wood acoustic walls.

Within the New York-inspired guest rooms, design takes shape with the brand's signature mid-century modernism along with custom murals that depict a map of Manhattan, with connecting waterways. Featuring a color palette with shades of grey and blue with pink accents for a cohesive aesthetic, the rooms – six of which have walk-out terraces – include the Le Méridien signature bed, MALIN+GOETZ bath products, 4K smart TVs, an elevated desk inspired by higher surfaces used by creative individuals, and more.

Serving as a focal point of the hotel's public spaces, the Le Méridien Hub is a gathering place and modern reinterpretation of the traditional hotel lobby, serving custom-brewed, barista-crafted coffee beverages during the day and sparkling cocktails in the evening at the signature Latitude/Longitude Bar. The property's all-day ristorante, Allora, specializes in seasonally inspired, regional Italian aperitivi and fare including its signature Miller's Wife Pasta. Additional amenities and services include a complimentary 24-hour health club with Life Fitness equipment, in-room dining, and more.

Located on Fifth Avenue between West 30th and West 31st, the new hotel is near some of the city's most notable sights including Empire State and Flatiron buildings, NoMad district, Herald Square, and not to forget, the famed Fifth Avenue shopping, and many more must-see, can't-miss attractions.

Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts participates in Marriott Bonvoy, the award-winning travel program from Marriott International. Marriott Bonvoy Members will earn points for their stay at the new hotel, and at other properties across Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

To explore further and make a reservation, please visit www.Marriott.com/en-us/Hotels/NYCCMU-Le-Meridien-New-York-Fifth-Avenue.

About Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts

Born in 1960's Paris during an era of glamorous travel, Le Méridien® Hotels & Resorts continues to celebrate cultures around the world through the distinctly European spirit of savoring the good life. With over 110 hotels and resorts in more than 30 countries and territories, spanning from Maldives to Monaco and from Santa Monica to Sichuan, Le Méridien's engaging mid-century designed spaces coupled with chic signature programs put a playful twist on art, coffee, sparkling cocktails, summer, family, and inspire creative-minded travelers to explore the world in style. For more information, please visit www.lemeridien.com, and stay connected on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Le Méridien is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit www.MarriottBonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy's® extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit www.MarriottBonvoy.com.

