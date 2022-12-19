InventHelp Inventor Develops Glider (RKH-427)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "A safer way for people to enter and exit their vehicles without swinging their doors open. Also for elderly and handicap individuals to enter their vehicles without having to reach out to close their doors once they are safely in" said inventor from Raleigh, NC". This is a newly designed sliding car feature for new production cars and light trucks that expands to allow easier entry."

GLIDER is innovative design would simplify door usage and help avoid discomfort and painful muscle strains. This would reduce the amount of room required, making the vehicle much easier to enter and exit. This door design would also reduce the small nicks and dents (door dings) often encountered in the sides of vehicles due to doors being accidentally over-extended when opened.

The original design was submitted to the New York sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RKH-427, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

