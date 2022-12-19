Hong Kong Illuminates New York Times Square Ahead Of New Year's Eve Countdown

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic scenes of Hong Kong lit up the giant LED screen at New York Times Square ahead of its New Year's Eve Countdown.

The video showcases the energy, diversity and vibrancy of Hong Kong, and invites New Yorkers and Americans to rediscover the excitement and unique beauty of the city. The video launch was a prelude to the upcoming New Year's Eve Countdown performance by Hong Kong artists at New York Times Square on December 31st.

Under the theme "Fusion, Motion, Inspiration – Hong Kong Rocks!," performing arts group TS Crew, world champion harmonica player CY Leo and erhu virtuoso Chan Pik-sum, will kick off this year's countdown celebration at New York Times Square with music and dance extravaganza against a brand new medley arranged by legendary jazz pianist and composer Ted Lo.

Director of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in New York, Ms. Candy Nip, said she is thrilled to present this exhilarating performance to the audience at New York Times Square, and millions more nationwide and around the globe, through the upcoming live broadcast and webcast.

She also thanked the Sino-American Friendship Association for the wonderful opportunity to promote cultural exchanges between Hong Kong and the United States.

"Please join us to ring in the New Year with Hong Kong!" she said.

In addition to the promotional video and the opening performance, Hong Kong's iconic fashion designer, Vivienne Tam, has designed a limited-edition scarf for the audience at New York Times Square to celebrate this momentous event.

For more information visit https://www.hketony.gov.hk/events/countdown.html

Media Contact: info@cimgus.com

View original content:

SOURCE HKETONY