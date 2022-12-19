GENESIS ADDS SECOND STANDALONE RETAIL FACILITY IN THE UNITED STATES WITH LOCATION IN SOUTH CAROLINA

Genesis of Greer , the brand's second standalone retail facility nationwide, and first in South Carolina , marks the continuation of the brand's next chapter of a customer-focused retail experience

GREER, S.C., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesis further expanded its customer-focused retail experience with the grand opening of Genesis of Greer, the brand's second standalone retail facility in the United States, and first in South Carolina.

Customers' time and convenience are at the center of the experience at Genesis of Greer. The facility features an open floorplan with distinct brand elements and the required infrastructure to support the upcoming portfolio of Genesis electric vehicles (EV). Customers are welcomed into an all-new showroom of award-winning Genesis models, where they can review material samples, vehicle specifications, and more in a stress-free environment.

In addition to the in-store experience, visitors can take full advantage of an automotive purchase and ownership journey tailored to them with the ability to take delivery of their new vehicle at their residence or place of business.

Genesis of Greer is owned and operated by dealer principal Mark C. Escude and MCE Automotive Inc.

"This has been a great year for Genesis and opening our second standalone retail facility is the perfect way to cap-off 2022", said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "We are glad to partner with Mark and MCE Automotive Group as we continue to move towards the next chapter of our customer focused retail experience."

"We are pleased that Genesis of Greer will play an important role in delivering an unparalleled automotive retail experience to customers in our community," said dealer principal Mark C. Escude. "Our community is at the heart of everything we do, and we are pleased to give Genesis a permanent new home for our customers here in Greer. As part of our grand opening, a charitable donation of $15,000 will be given to Greer Relief to help our local community."

Genesis of Greer is the second of many planned retail facilities for the brand in the United States. The first opened in Lafayette, Louisiana, with more locations currently under construction nationwide. Additional openings are scheduled for 2023.

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

