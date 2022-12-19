Eldest Son of PulteGroup Founder William J. Pulte Issues Statement on Controversial Management at PulteGroup and Lawsuit

DENVER, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was just issued by the eldest son of the late William J. Pulte, the Founder of Pulte Homes and PulteGroup Inc:

I was shocked and angered to read about the harassment and smear campaign launched against my nephew Bill Pulte, my Father and members of my family. During my life I watched my dad, William J. Pulte, take his small local building company and then transformed it into a Fortune 500 company. During my dad's later years he developed a special bond of trust and confidence with my nephew. I know his wish was to have my nephew Bill Pulte take an integral part in maintaining the success of Pulte Homes.

PulteGroup did take action this week and fired the COO, Brandon Jones, who was accused of harassing and defaming my father and nephew.

This is a good first step.

Now, I ask the Pulte Homes board to continue to do the right thing and launch an immediate un-conflicted, independent investigation through a white-shoe law firm, totally unconnected to the current consulting contracts.

It is important to see what actually happened, and to make sure it never happens again. This, I know, is what my father, William Pulte, would want.

Bryan J. Pulte

About Bryan J. Pulte

Mr. Bryan Pulte is the eldest of William Pulte, the Founder of the 4th largest homebuilder in the United States, PulteGroup, a Fortune 500 publicly traded company. He was trained by his father in residential homes and is the founder of Bryan Pulte Interiors that specializes in residential interior design.

