Crunch Fitness Sells Six Sacramento-Area Clubs to JEM Wellness Brands

Refranchising transaction is part of JEM's larger commitment to open 75 new Crunch locations by 2032

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced the sale of six company-owned gyms across the Sacramento area to JEM Wellness Brands, a first-in-class health and wellness franchise concept operator. Club locations include Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Granite Bay, Howe Ave., and Rocklin, all of which are part of a significant commitment on behalf of JEM to develop and open 75 additional clubs by 2032.

The refranchising transaction between Crunch and JEM will further drive Crunch's strategic growth objectives and strengthen the brand in the Northern California market.

"We're excited for the opportunity to bring on a strong health and wellness partner in JEM Wellness Brands," said Jim Rowley, Crunch Worldwide CEO. "Refranchising these gyms will allow JEM to accelerate their position in Crunch far faster than establishing new units, in turn allowing us to keep our focus on innovation and support of the franchise network."

"Crunch is a powerful brand within the fitness space and has continued to demonstrate unparalleled growth and success within the industry," said Alex Murphy, Partner & Managing Director, Atticus Franchise Group. "Sacramento is one of California's fastest growing cities, and we see tremendous growth potential in partnership with Crunch."

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch gyms are the best value in fitness. With an offering that includes top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, Olympic platforms, innovative group fitness programming, and a wide range of weekly classes, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt, and Fat Burning Pilates, Crunch has something for everyone. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can take advantage of the brand's certified Personal Trainers or the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 400 gyms worldwide in 34 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

JEM Wellness Brands (JEM), an Atticus Franchise Group Company – was founded as a first-in-class health and wellness franchise platform designed to serve our community, team members, guests, and members. JEM invests in industry-leading health and wellness franchise businesses and provides them with a scalable operating platform through an expert support team, premier resources, and growth capital. In addition to joining the Crunch Brand, JEM is a multi-unit developer and franchisee in the European Wax Center brand.

The parent company Atticus Franchise Group (AFG) was founded in 2015 and is an Atlanta-based private equity firm focused on consumer and retail companies, with a specialization in franchised and multi-unit business models. Since its inception, AFG has acquired and developed over 280 franchised locations in 6 brands. Atticus Franchise Group's current investments include Massage Envy & Sonic Drive-In Restaurants.

