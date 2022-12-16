Randstad RiseSmart named a Leader in Everest Group's Outplacement and Career Transition Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

Company recognized for service delivery and market impact, receives top scores in vision and capability

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global worklife coaching and career transition services provider Randstad RiseSmart today announced that it has been recognized as a "Leader" in Everest Group's " Outplacement and Career Transition Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 ."

This marks the second consecutive year the company has earned this distinction, having been named a Leader in Everest Group's inaugural 2022 report. Just as in the previous edition, RiseSmart received the highest scores in the Vision and Capability category, highlighting the depth and breadth of its services, level of innovation, investment in its platform and delivery footprint. It also ranked strongly in the Market Impact category, reflecting its market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered to clients.

"It's an honor to be once again named a global leader in Outplacement and Career Transition Services by Everest Group and to rank so highly," said Dan Davenport, CEO of Randstad RiseSmart. "We're especially thrilled to receive the #1 ranking in Vision and Capability. We've always believed we have the most innovative solution on the market, but it's great to receive external validation from one of the preeminent analysts covering our industry. Credit goes to our RiseSmart team who continue to innovate and deliver the industry's best experience and best outcomes for our customers, year in and year out."

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix is the most trusted and factual analysis of service provider capabilities, covering over 50 different market segments each year. The Outplacement and Career Transition Assessment segmented 16 service providers into Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants categories. Each provider was evaluated on seven dimensions — market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, scope of services offered, innovation and investment, delivery footprint, and vision and strategy.

"As buyer demand for cutting-edge outplacement and career transition services increases, Randstad RiseSmart is well positioned to meet those needs through its proprietary solutions," said Krishna Charan, Practice Director at Everest Group. "Its wide geographic coverage, advanced service offerings and best-in-class technology stack has helped Randstad RiseSmart create a significant market impact across the globe. This has helped Randstad RiseSmart to be positioned as a Leader on Everest Group's Outplacement and Career Transition Services PEAK Matrix® 2023."

About Randstad RiseSmart

Randstad RiseSmart is a leading specialist in worklife coaching and career transition solutions and an operating company of Randstad N.V. Our purpose is to enable organizations to unleash possibilities throughout their working lives for their biggest asset, their people. We understand that a business thrives when its people do. Our coaching-centric approach is designed to support individuals throughout all stages of their employment, and to support businesses in onboarding, developing, mobilizing, engaging, retaining, and transitioning employees to have the best possible worklife experience in alignment with business needs. We do this through our industry-leading combination of 'tech and touch' resources such as expert coaching, field expertise, industry insights, curated content, specialist platforms, and personalized action plans. Visit us at: https://www.randstadrisesmart.com/

