Floating Point Group earns SOC 2 certification and engages Certik for cybersecurity audit

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Floating Point Group "FPG", a cryptocurrency prime brokerage, has engaged outside auditors for a series of cybersecurity audits and penetration testing and has successfully earned a SOC 2 certification.

Amid turbulent industry conditions, FPG has doubled down on the importance of rigorous internal and external focus on critical security functions. FPG's FlowVault allows institutional investors to monitor their holdings from a bird's eye view and react quickly to market events to minimize exposure to counterparties.

FPG is announced today the receipt of a SOC 2 Type 1 certification, following an extensive audit by Prescient Assurance . This validates FPG's approach with enterprise-level security and controls for customer data across its prime brokerage platform.

FPG has implemented continuous security and compliance monitoring with a suite of enterprise tools to enable ongoing assessment of infrastructure, technology, and employees to reinforce and uphold a commitment to serving customers and protecting their digital assets.

FPG has also engaged CertiK , a pioneer in blockchain security, for an extensive cybersecurity audit of FPG's FlowVault platform. Once complete, high-level results of the audit will be available via Certik's website for independent verification.

Floating Point Group is a crypto prime brokerage platform and agency trading desk for asset managers that removes the barriers and complications to access liquidity across a broad set of markets in order to deploy advanced cryptocurrency-centric strategies at scale. FPG's blockchain foundation customers represent 5% of the total treasury management market.

For more information, visit floating.group .

