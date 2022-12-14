REI Co-op makes it easy for last minute gift giving to help loved ones get outside

Save up to 50% on top outdoor gear in December

SEATTLE, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Co-op offers the best last minute outdoor gifts for friends or family members of all ages and outdoor activity levels. With discounts up to 50% on clearance, REI Outlet and more, members and customers can find great deals in-store and online before the Christmas holiday. REI's Holiday Warm Up Sale runs through December 19.

REI's online gift guide makes it easy to find the best presents for everyone on the list by category or price point. Whether families are together playing in the snow, rain, or sunshine this winter, REI has top outdoor brands to help people get outside. From smaller stocking stuffers like socks, mittens, hats, headlamps, or insulated mugs, to bigger camp items including blankets, chairs, insulated jackets, backpacks, tents, and e-bikes there are hundreds of products available to help make outdoor activities more cozy, comfortable, and fun.

The standard shipping deadline for REI.com purchases to be delivered by Christmas is Saturday, December 17 at 9 a.m. Pacific. Throughout the year, members enjoy free standard shipping on all purchases. The co-op's expedited shipping deadline is Wednesday, December 21 at 9 a.m. Pacific. For faster service, shoppers can buy online and select in-store or curbside pick-up.

Some of the co-op's favorites include:

Small gifts : Perfect ideas for sharing from insulated caps and beanies to socks, hand warmers, and gloves. Perfect ideas for sharing from insulated caps and beanies to socks, hand warmers, and gloves.

Drinkware : Insulated drinkware, flasks, water bottles keep warm drinks warm and cold drinks cold, while water filters provide access to water on hikes and outdoor adventures. Insulated drinkware, flasks, water bottles keep warm drinks warm and cold drinks cold, while water filters provide access to water on hikes and outdoor adventures.

Lighting : Headlamps, lanterns and flashlights provide hours of productive lighting in camp, on outdoor adventures or on walks through the neighborhood. Headlamps, lanterns and flashlights provide hours of productive lighting in camp, on outdoor adventures or on walks through the neighborhood.

Packs : Hip packs and small packs hold the necessities and cut down on the bulk. These stylish, colorful. Hip packs and small packs hold the necessities and cut down on the bulk. These stylish, colorful.

Travel : Luggage and travel clothing, travel organization and accessories. : Luggage and travel clothing, travel organization and accessories.

For fun : Backpack watercolor kit, board games and backyard games. : Backpack watercolor kit, board games and backyard games.

Next to body : Merino wool base layer, synthetic base layer. : Merino wool base layer, synthetic base layer.

Outerwear : Down jackets, down skirts, down pants and wearable sleeping bags

Pets : Jackets, lightweight beds, leashes, toys, and treats. : Jackets, lightweight beds, leashes, toys, and treats.

Park passes: Discover Passes, Forest Passes and other regional and local passes are typically offered through the co-op. : Discover Passes,and other regional and local passes are typically offered through the co-op.

REI gift cards are available anytime in a variety of inclusive designs, including Hannukah, Christmas, everyday winter, and Braille. When any holiday gift card is purchased at REI, the co-op will donate $1 to the REI Cooperative Action Fund, the 501(c)(3) that provides financial support to nonprofits promoting justice, equity and belonging in the outdoors. The co-op even has a gift card that says, "This isn't a membership, but it could be," offering its recipients the option to cash it in for products or for an REI membership (a one-time fee of $30) opening people up to a lifetime of benefits and rewards with the co-op including free shipping, buy and trade used gear, 20% off shop services, up to 33% off rentals. Also, $5 of every new membership is donated to the Fund.

Deeper discounts are available to customers on REI Outlet with new products added every week. Products on REI Outlet are closeout inventory from some of the top brands in the industry and tend to sell quickly due to the deep discounting. Members also receive exclusive access to the co-op's Re/Supply, which is available online or in stores or at REI's Re/Supply stores in Manhattan Beach, California and Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. REI estimates that buying a used item avoids 50% of carbon emissions from new product manufacturing.

For those who prefer the gift of an activity, check out the co-op's broad experiences offerings for snowshoeing, hiking, paddling, multisport and more. REI's expert guides lead small groups on day and multiday tours for favorite activities in natural places in and near major metropolitan areas as well as many national park properties. Through December 19, enjoy 20% off the select multiday adventure trips that explore Bryce Canyon National Park, Point Reyes National Seashore, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 21.5 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 179 locations in 42 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. REI isn't just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI's active adventure travel company that runs more than 100 itineraries across the country. In many communities where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner-to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

