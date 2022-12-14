Golden State Dermatology Expands South in the San Francisco Bay Area

Announcing a new location in Los Gatos, CA

LOS GATOS, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Dermatology (GSD) is pleased to announce the opening of a new location in Los Gatos, CA. The new location expands GSD's services to the South Bay Area and Santa Cruz County residents.

The new clinic is located at 555 Knowles Dr., Suite 220 near the Los Gatos El Camino Hospital, Netflix, and the intersection of highways 85 and 17. Two GSD physicians will be providing care at this new location: Lillian Soohoo, MD and Ashley Clark, MD.

Dr. Soohoo is board certified in general and pediatric dermatology and is also highly-skilled in many cosmetic dermatology procedures. She has been is private practice for over 25 years in the Silicon Valley. A graduate of Stanford University with a degree in Human Biology, she received her medical degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine where she was elected to the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society. In addition, Dr. Soohoo served on the clinical faculty at Stanford Department of Dermatology for over 19 years.

Dr. Clark, also a board-certified dermatologist, sees both pediatric and adult patients leveraging her expertise in treating a range of conditions such as acne, hair loss, complex medical conditions, and pediatric skin diseases. She also uses the latest technology and methods to perform cosmetic treatments. Having graduated from the University of California, Davis summa cum laude, Dr. Clark then traveled across the country where she earned the Chief Resident role at the University of Pennsylvania, the top dermatology training program in the nation.

"I am so happy to open our new office in Los Gatos and look forward to continuing to provide personalized dermatology care in the South Bay and surrounding communities," said Lillian Soohoo, MD. Ashley Clark, MD shared, "I'm excited to open a brand-new GSD office that expands the reach of our dermatologic care, bringing us closer to our current and future patients in the Los Gatos area."

GSD offers 24 convenient locations throughout the Bay Area and Central Valley and accepts most forms of insurance. "We're proud to support our clinicians to provide the highest-quality, patient-centered care possible. We will continue to seek to expand into more communities and add the most talented providers in California and beyond to our team," says Dr. Ed Becker, founder of Golden State Dermatology.

To learn more about Golden State Dermatology, and its newest Los Gatos location, please visit GoldenStateDermatology.com

About Golden State Dermatology

In the midst of health care consolidation, Golden State Dermatology (GSD) was founded to maintain a relatively independent model of practice. GSD is physician-owned and led and is rapidly growing with over 60 providers in the San Francisco Bay Area and California's Central Valley. GSD is led by a team of board-certified dermatologists with a mission to deliver the highest quality care and a great patient, provider, and staff experience. GSD's services include dermatology, cosmetics, Mohs surgery for skin cancer, pathology, and plastic surgery in state-of-the-art medical facilities.

GSD is actively looking to partner with leading dermatology clinics and dermatologists to further its vision to become the leading network of comprehensive dermatology services in the Western US. For more information about our partnership opportunities, please contact Daniel Koob, Chief Development Officer, at dkoob@gsdermca.com or visit goldenstatedermatology.com/partnership-opportunities.

