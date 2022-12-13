MicroTech CEO Graces the Cover of January's Hispanic Executive Magazine

TYSONS, Va., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony "Tony" Jimenez, the President and CEO of MicroTech, is featured on the January 2023 cover of Hispanic Executive with the cover story entitled, "Tony's Tech Empire." The cover article, with the headline, "Tony Versus Goliath," details his desire to grow MicroTech into a half-billion-dollar company and shows how he beat giants in the industry for government bids to become one of the best technology integrators in the nation. The article previously appeared online in August 2022.

The mission of Hispanic Executive is to unite the leaders of the new majority. By turning their spotlight on business's most influential Latinos, they help drive the Hispanic community's unmatched economic, political, and social power. As Hispanic Executive shapes the dialogue on the cultural force that is Hispanic leadership, it amplifies the voices of those driving growth in the global marketplace.

Tony is undoubtedly a noteworthy example of a successful, groundbreaking Hispanic leader who paves the way to future generations' success. The Hispanic Executive article follows his journey from his roots as a "Navy Brat" to his years of distinguished service in the United States Army to leading a half-billion-dollar tech integrator that serves the biggest government agencies and the top names in business. The cover article examines the past two decades of hard work, considerable challenges, and undeniable success. MicroTech currently holds more than $240 billion worth of pre-competed, multiple-award, Government-Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs), Indefinite-Delivery, Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contracts, and Blanket Purchase Agreements (BPAs).

Tony's goals for the future of MicroTech include providing secure employment and exceptional benefits for his employees and contributing to the success of his community. In sharing his journey, his accomplishments, and MicroTech's successes, Tony hopes to inspire emerging minority entrepreneurs and leaders. He says, "I believe that my story is not only compelling; it shows that it's possible to accomplish great things in life when you're open to taking risks, thinking big, and dreaming even bigger."

"I am thrilled to be featured on the cover of

Hispanic Executive

and am honored to share my story. I am proud that I have encouraged future entrepreneurs and leaders

i

n IT," Tony says. "I want someone to read this article and say, 'I want to be like Tony.' Because if I can do it, you can too."

About MicroTech: MicroTech, a U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Verified and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), has had noteworthy success since its inception in 2004. Under MicroTech's outstanding leadership, the privately-owned company has experienced exponential growth over the years and is repeatedly recognized as a small business success story. Regularly described as one of the "hottest Hispanic businesses in the nation," MicroTech was ranked as the #1 Fastest-Growing Hispanic Company in the Nation for three consecutive years by Hispanic Business Magazine.

MicroTech is a Managed Service Provider (MSP), providing Infrastructure Services & Solutions, Cyber Security Solutions, Cloud Computing, Information Technology, Professional Services, Network Systems Integration, Research & Development, Leasing/Financial Services, and Unified Communications Services and Solutions. These solutions are less expensive than what it would cost an enterprise to perform the work itself, at a higher level of quality, and with more flexibility and scalability. MicroTech provides Support to Federal, State, and Local Government Agencies, public sector, as well as commercial enterprises and is ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, and ISO 20243 certified as well as CMMI Maturity Level 3 rated in both CMMI Services (CMI-SVC) and CMMI Development (CMMI-DEV). Follow MicroTech on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

