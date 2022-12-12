INSIGHT GLOBAL HEALTH AWARDED HEALTH CARE STAFFING SERVICES CERTIFICATION FROM THE JOINT COMMISSION

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global Health, a national healthcare staffing and services organization, has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

Health care staffing firms place temporary staff in organizations that direct or provide patient care. Health Care Staffing Services Certification demonstrates Insight Global Health's efforts to address how qualifications and competencies of staff are determined, placement of staff and how their performance is monitored.

Insight Global Health underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review during which a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with related certification standards. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewers also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

"Health Care Staffing Services Certification recognizes health care staffing firms committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care," says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. "We commend Insight Global Health for using certification to strengthen its program structure and management framework, as well as to enhance its staff recruitment and development processes."

"We take great pride in receiving the Health Care Staffing Services Certification, which is the ultimate stamp of approval in health care staffing," said president of Insight Global Health, Jessica Calzaretta. "Since we launched Insight Global Health two years ago during the height of the pandemic, we've helped place 4,000 people in jobs across 600 health care entities, and this certification will help us continue supporting those that dedicate their lives to supporting others."

For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website. To learn more about Insight Global Health, visit insightglobal.com/health .

About Insight Global:

Insight Global Health is a specialty service of Insight Global, a national staffing and services company dedicated to empowering people. We relentlessly pursue opportunities for others, because when we all work together, anything is possible. We specialize in sourcing health care, information technology, accounting, finance, and engineering professionals, and delivering service-based solutions to Fortune 1000 clients. Our team spans across more than 67 offices throughout the world and has pledged to place more than 80,000 people in jobs in 2022. Insight Global's services extend far beyond just filling roles. In addition to staffing services, we provide culture consulting, diversity, equity and inclusion guidance, and an array of managed services through our managed services division called Evergreen. To learn more about Insight Global Health, visit insightglobal.com/health.

