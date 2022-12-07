VIRTURANT UNVEILS THIRD-PARTY DELIVERY RECONCILIATION & PAYMENT SOFTWARE

MIAMI, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Restaurant company Virturant announced another major upgrade to its SaaS Technology Suite with the launch of its Third-Party Delivery Reconciliation & Payment Software; Virturant Rapid-Reconcile.

Third Party Delivery Reconciliation & Payment Software (PRNewswire)

Virturant Third-Party Delivery Reconciliation & Payment Software includes a custom collection of industry-leading features that enables Virturant to continue expansion by instantly processing thousands of reconciliations & payments to its restaurant partners weekly.

Virturant Rapid-Reconcile Features Include:

Automated ingestion of a restaurant's delivery service transaction reports (containing data such as orders, refunds, cancellations, tax data, promotions, ad spend, etc.) from multiple 3rd-party delivery providers (Door Dash, UberEats, Grubhub, Postmates, etc.)

Reports are converted to a standardized format and organized together.

Restaurant operators are provided with a unified overview financial statement, resulting in fast, accurate payouts with dramatically reduced accounting resources.

No limit to the number of transactions or restaurant locations processed.

Audit historical data from years prior.

Connect with Payroll Solutions for instant payments.

Automatically detects and remits taxes to Restaurant Operator if applicable.

Automatically sends Payment Voucher to Restaurant Operator.

The software will help address the resource drain and potential for human error for restaurants that use multiple DSP providers to reconcile weekly reports.

Last month Virturant launched its Virtual Restaurant Order Manager on the Google App Store, providing an in-house solution for third party tablet aggregation to its customers.

For more information, visit: https://www.virturant.com/third-party-delivery-reconciliation

Media Contacts & Public Relations

PR@VIRTURANT.COM

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Virturant