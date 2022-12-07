JUST PLAY SIGNS SWEET DEAL AS MASTER TOY LICENSEE FOR HASBRO'S ICONIC EASY-BAKE BRAND

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global toy company Just Play announced today a worldwide master toy licensing agreement with Hasbro, a global branded entertainment leader, for its iconic EASY-BAKE brand. Just Play's product line of EASY-BAKE ovens, baking sets and accessories are expected to launch at retail in select markets from 2024.

The EASY-BAKE Ultimate Oven toy, refill treat packs and recipes have been a pop culture staple since their introduction in 1963 and continue to be among Hasbro's top-selling items today. Over 50 years, more than 30 million EASY-BAKE brand ovens have been sold and more than 150 million mix refills have been used by bakers-in-the-making.

Jess Richardson, Vice President, Global Toys & Games, Licensed Consumer Products at Hasbro, stated: "We're excited to welcome Just Play to our EASY-BAKE brand kitchen. As part of our Blueprint 2.0 strategy, Hasbro is focused on bringing classic brands like EASY-BAKE to licensed-out models so that we can unlock their full potential. I'm confident that Just Play will do just that and mix things up for the EASY-BAKE brand by delivering innovative and tasty new products that will allow aspiring young bakers and makers all over the world to create delicious and beautiful masterpieces within the long-standing tradition of the brand."

"It's a real treat for Just Play to enjoy a multi-layered relationship with Hasbro and to be chosen to introduce the next generation to the iconic EASY-BAKE brand," said Sunny Lauridsen, Senior Vice President of Brand Strategy and Licensing at Just Play. "We look forward to serving up many years of EASY-BAKE brand creative food fun."

ABOUT JUST PLAY, LLC

Just Play is a passionate toy company and global leader across a broad range of children's consumer goods including figures, playsets, dolls, plush, role-play and dress-up. They create unique and innovative proprietary lines, as well as award-winning products based on popular children's entertainment brands with best-in-class licensing partners. Just Play was founded by two toy industry veterans, Charlie Emby and Geoffrey Greenberg, in 2010 and has risen to a top 10 toy company according to NPD for the past 5 years. To learn more about Just Play's products, please visit www.justplayproducts.com or follow the company on Instagram (@JustPlayProducts) or on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/JustPlay ).

ABOUT HASBRO

Hasbro is a global branded entertainment leader whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through gaming, consumer products and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro iGaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit www.corporate.hasbro.com.

