Doble Engineering Appoints Matthew Carrara as President

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doble Engineering Company, a leader in power grid diagnostic solutions, today announced the appointment of Matthew Carrara as President of Doble and President of ESCO Technologies Inc.'s Utility Solutions Group. Carrara brings over 30 years of experience across the process control, measurement and materials properties analysis industries to his new role and will lead Doble's vision and growth strategy.

Carrara succeeds Bryan Sayler who will serve as Chief Executive Officer and President of ESCO Technologies Inc., Doble's parent company, beginning January 1, 2023.

"Doble has been at the forefront of power grid diagnostics innovation for over a century and Matt is the right person to lead the company into its next phase of growth," said Sayler. "He's a well-rounded business executive and his abundance of industry expertise will be instrumental to helping Doble reach its goals. We couldn't be more excited to welcome him to the team as he will help us deliver even more value to our global customer base."

Carrara joins Doble after a nine-year tenure with Schneider Electric. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Process Analyzers and Instrumentation, where he managed a portfolio of businesses which included process analyzers and measurement and instrumentation devices for the oil and gas, chemical, food and beverage and water and wastewater industries. Prior to his time at Schneider Electric, Carrara held leadership positions at Dynisco and Gefran.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Doble at such an exciting time for the company and industry," said Carrara. "The future of the power and utility space is being shaped now with the rise of renewables, digitalization and the expansion of condition monitoring. Doble is playing a key role in that transformation and is known for building products and solutions that meet customers' evolving needs and helping them drive value today and for the future. I look forward to being a part of the change that Doble is driving in the industry."

Carrara received his undergraduate degree and Executive Master of Business Administration from Northeastern University, where he is currently an active member in their mentor program. He is heavily involved in community service and has been an Executive Sponsor for the Jimmy Fund Walk, where he helped raise funds and create awareness for pediatric cancer, for the past five years.

About Doble Engineering Company

The team at Doble ensures reliable, safe and secure power for all. We do this by providing comprehensive diagnostics and engineering expertise for the energy industry.

Founded in 1920, Doble is committed to the continuing education of our customers, and the support and training of the next generation of power industry workers – uniting the utility sector for an innovative future.

Doble is part of the Utility Solutions Group of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE). For more information, visit: www.doble.com, follow us on Twitter @doble and connect on LinkedIn.

