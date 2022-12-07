AnX Robotica Partners with GastroGPO, a Specialty Networks Company

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AnX Robotica Corporation (www.anxrobotics.com), the developer and manufacturer of the NaviCam® Magnetically Controlled Capsule Endoscopy System (MCCE), is pleased to announce a partnership with GastroGPO, a Specialty Networks Company. The addition of the NaviCam MCCE will allow GastroGPO members to offer a sedation free, minimally invasive diagnostic test to visualize the esophagus and stomach. This in turn will help the clinical staff make informed decisions regarding the next step in the diagnostic and therapeutic spectrum. The NaviCam Stomach System utilizes advanced robotic technologies combined with innovative and intelligent software to provide physicians with external robotic control of a capsule inside the human body.

A New Vision of GI Diagnostic and Therapeutic Excellence (PRNewswire)

GastroGPO Members now have access to a sedation free, minimally invasive diagnostic test to visualize the esophagus and stomach.

Specialty Networks, LLC, a portfolio company of Linden Capital Partners, drives clinical and economic value for independent specialty physician practices through technology and technology-enabled solutions, which GastroGPO members and industry partners will now have access to. Through Specialty Networks' proprietary patient identification, engagement, and retention technology platform, GI patients will benefit from guidelines-driven therapeutic, diagnostic, and follow-up care pathways and workflows.

"In partnering with AnX Robotica and the NaviCam MCCE Stomach System, GastroGPO has continued their commitment to provide the opportunity for their members to acquire advanced technology, which not only expands their diagnostic services, but also may reduce overall health care costs," stated Stu Wildhorn, Vice President of Marketing for AnX Robotica. "We are proud to be part of this outstanding team."

About AnX Robotica

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, AnX Robotica has developed and commercialized Magnetically Controlled Capsule Endoscopy - a sedation-free, minimally invasive diagnostic test for complete visualization of the stomach with comparable performance to gastroscopy.

With the innovation of the NaviCam® Magnetically Controlled Capsule Endoscopy System, AnX Robotica is working to expand the NaviCam® platform for additional diagnostic aids and therapeutic applications. AnX Robotica also markets the NaviCam® Small Bowel System and NaviCam® Colon System in Europe. The company also offers IntraMarX® 3D, radiopaque markers for colonic transit studies in the US.

NaviCam® is a registered trademark of AnX Robotica Corporation.

About Specialty Networks, LLC

Specialty Networks ("SN") is an integrated, multi-specialty platform with GPOs (Group Purchasing Organizations), Life Sciences, and Research solutions in gastroenterology, urology, and rheumatology. SN solutions include patient population health management, patient engagement, clinical research, and workflow automation technologies to achieve Center of Excellence in Standards of Care, Clinical Research, Practice Operations, and Value-based Care. SN leverages the power of its network, represented by over 11,000 providers, to help independent physician practices, industry, wholesalers/distributors, payers, and policymakers improve patient outcomes. Learn more about Specialty Networks at www.specialtynetworks.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AnX Robotica