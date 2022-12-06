Seal Shield's ElectroClave for Mobile Device Sanitization Works with Zebra Technologies' Enterprise Mobile Computers

Testing on Seal Shield's ElectroClave resulted in no discoloring or damage to Zebra devices.

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seal Shield today announced that Zebra Technologies Corporation, an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, has approved Seal Shield's ElectroClave for sanitization of Zebra's enterprise-class mobile devices. Seal Shield's ElectroClave went through extensive testing by Zebra to confirm the durability and performance of mobile devices when performing sanitization by UV-C exposure. Zebra's in-house testing validated that Seal Shield's ElectroClave sanitized select mobile devices and tablets with no discoloring or fading of plastics, and no damage to the surface or functionality.

"Seal Shield UV-C technology resulted in no discoloring or damage to our healthcare-specific mobile computers & tablets"

What enables the ElectroClave to sanitize equipment without causing discoloring or material damage is that the ElectroClave utilizes LEDs that generate a narrow UV-C spectrum, as opposed to mercury bulb sanitization systems which produce a broad-spectrum UV-C dose, causing material degradation. In a recent study done by Dr. Norman Horn, "UV-C Degradation of Plastics: Comparison of ElectroClave LEDs versus Low-Pressure Mercury Lamp," experiments were performed on device plastics exposed to UV-C light from a low-pressure mercury lamp. The findings concluded that after prolonged exposure to low-pressure mercury lamps, the device plastics noticeably yellowed from UV damage. Mechanically, the device plastics lost significant tensile strength with the formation of microfissures. The same testing was performed using the LED based ElectroClave. The results revealed that there were no visual differences in the device plastics such as discoloration, crazing or loss of tensile strength.

"As Zebra continues to address the mobility needs of our customers, we have seen increased demand for disinfection solutions for our enterprise-class mobile computers and tablets," said Julie Johnson, Vice President and General Manager of Zebra's Enterprise Mobile Computing Division. "Our comprehensive testing procedures included accelerated exposure testing which confirmed that Seal Shield's UV-C technology resulted in no discoloring or damage to our healthcare-specific mobile computers and tablets."

The ElectroClave by Seal Shield is an unrivaled UV-C sanitization system, providing 360-degree sanitization of mobile devices and high-touch items with 0% material degradation and zero ozone emissions. The ElectroClave is 99.9% effective against: Staphylococcus, Escherichia coli, MRSA and CRE on hard, non-porous surfaces, such as mobile computers, scanners, and tablets.

