Odigoo Travel Launches Private Transportation Service in Cancun & Riviera Maya

Discover the Mexican Caribbean in style!

CANCUN, Mexico, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Odigoo Travel announced today that it's launching its new service of private transportation in Cancun and Riviera Maya. Odigoo Travel is a company focused on offering extraordinary experiences and authentic human encounters to their customers, as well as activities that reconnect them with nature while traveling.

With this new service of private drivers in Cancun and Riviera Maya, Odigoo Travel broadens even more its wide range of tourist services in the Mexican Caribbean, solidifying its place among the main travel service providers in the region.

Odigoo Travel isn't just aiming to offer airport transfers in Cancun or the wildly popular Cancun to Playa del Carmen service, but to completely revolutionize the Cancun private transportation market. They plan to do just that by offering 5 different types of vehicles for up to 27 people with private drivers in the open service modality.

"Open Service offers the possibility to hire a car with private driver for a specific amount of time, starting at 4 hours and going all the way up to 12 hours (or even more if required by the customer)", says Florence Sutra, CEO at Odigoo Travel. "This service offers a lot of comfort and flexibility for small groups, families, and even couples who want to make the most of their limited in the spectacular Mexican Caribbean."

Odigoo Travel new Cancun transport service include:

Professional and bilingual chauffeurs.

Unlimited mileage.

Itinerary customization.

No waiting time fees at Cancun airport.

Wide diversity of vehicles available including SUV's, VAN's, minibuses, and deluxe versions (available on request).

Odigoo Travel launched their new transport service in 2022, offering a more flexible and comfortable way of traveling to all its customers. For more information, visit OdigooTravel.com .

About Odigoo Travel: Odigoo Travel is a team of international tourism professionals based in Cancun, Mexico. Founded in 2020, Odigoo Travel has built a network of travel services that allows it to offer a new, environmentally conscious way of traveling. Odigoo Travel offers its services in English, Spanish, and French, to all its customers from day one.

Florence Sutra

Odigoo Travel

+1(786) 409-0545

contact@odigootravel.com

View original content:

SOURCE Odigoo Travel