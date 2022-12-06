Neosec Recognized as Leader in GigaOM Radar for API Security

Solution Automatically Discovers All APIs and Uncovers Fraud and Abuse Through Business APIs

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neosec , the pioneer in discovering and identifying API threats using behavioral analytics, today announced that it has been recognized as a fast-moving leader in the 2022 GigaOM Radar for API Security. Neosec combines automated, comprehensive and continual API discovery with automated behavioral analytics to uncover potential fraud, abuse or misuse being conducted through business APIs. Neosec also provides an API investigation and threat hunting capability or service.

Most companies have connected customers, partners, suppliers and other third parties to their core business systems, data and resources through the use of business APIs. While these APIs provide greater business efficiency, transparency, speed and seamless interaction, they also can be used for malicious, criminal and other unintended purposes. Most companies are blind to these activities until after the damage has been done.

"With the stakes of API fraud and abuse so far beyond other security threats, we have provided a new approach to safeguard the use of business APIs and the exposure faced by companies today", said Giora Engel, co-founder and chief executive officer, Neosec. "We are pleased to be recognized as a leader in the GigaOM Radar and to see continually growing momentum for our unique approach."

Recently, Neosec was named a 2022 Gartner® "Cool Vendor" in Application Security as well as being selected as one of 10 finalists for the RSA Conference 2022 Innovation Sandbox Contest . Neosec was also selected as an Excellence Award finalist in the Best Emerging Technology category for the 2022 SC Awards. Security professionals are recognizing that internal business systems are becoming exposed without measures to monitor and protect their use.

Rather than focusing only on vulnerabilities involved with APIs, the Neosec platform addresses the problem by first automatically and continually identifying all APIs a company has in use. The platform evaluates these APIs for risk posture and monitors for user behavioral anomalies that could indicate data theft or other misuse. Most companies lack a complete and up-to-date API inventory, and fewer understand the nature of normal API usage. Even fewer have the ability to monitor their APIs to mitigate loss or detect abuse of business processes, financial assets and data within their APIs.

The 2022 GigaOM Radar on API Security can be obtained directly from GigaOM.

For more information about the Neosec platform or the new features:

Request a trial of the Neosec platform Free Trial:

About Neosec

Neosec is re-inventing application security with a powerful platform that unifies security and development teams to protect modern applications from threats. The foundation of the SaaS platform is built on data and analytics to manage security at scale. Neosec prevents threats from abusing the complex network of APIs that connect today's businesses. The platform helps organizations discover every API and audit risk. Neosec has pioneered the use of behavioral analytics to understand normal versus abnormal API usage and delivers powerful threat hunting capabilities together with a team of expert threat hunters. Neosec prevents threats and stops abuse hiding within APIs and brings new intelligence to application security. Neosec is based in Palo Alto, California with R&D in Tel Aviv, Israel. To learn more, visit Neosec.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Neosec