Micro Focus Introduces HCMX FinOps Express to Optimize Cloud Spend

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO; NYSE: MFGP) today announced the release of Hybrid Cloud Management X (HCMX) FinOps Express at the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference (IOCS), taking place this week in Las Vegas. With about $500 billion being spent on cloud infrastructure annually, this new SaaS release is designed for financial management of cloud investments to reduce surprise bills and optimize cloud spend.

HCMX FinOps Express is a cloud financial management solution that helps cut cloud waste and control cloud spending.

"Among many reasons that organizations move workloads to the cloud is to reduce data center costs, but many organizations do not realize the full potential of savings due to inefficient management of cloud operations," said Travis Greene, Senior Director of ITOM Product Marketing at Micro Focus. "HCMX FinOps Express provides CIOs the ability to optimize and operate their cloud in an agile and controlled manner, while involving all the necessary stakeholders."

HCMX FinOps Express helps organizations to:

View spend across clouds – Gain a complete, unified view of your cloud spend with AWS, Azure and Google Cloud, including show-back, mapping cloud spend to projects, business units, and cost centers.

Identify inefficiencies – Spot idle, oversized, or overprovisioned resources with reports that help identify spending spikes and inefficiencies.

Build a budget – Take advantage of the built-in module for budgeting that provides an additional layer of financial responsibility across engineering and other teams.

Save with AI-assisted recommendations – Utilize AI to auto-generate recommendations for reservation planning that can help lower cloud rates and save as much as 72 percent.

Implement self-service guardrails – Proactively prevent costly surprises by consolidating offerings from major cloud vendors into a single catalog and excluding costly or non-compliant options while implementing spending limits.

HCMX FinOps Express is a part of HCMX, which also includes capabilities for multi-cloud design and provisioning, policy-based compliance, and lifecycle hybrid cloud service orchestration. As cloud migrations and digital transformation continue to drive strategic business change, Micro Focus HCMX FinOps Express is one of the ways Micro Focus helps customers support cost-effective migrations, optimize cloud spend and ultimately lower the total cost of ownership for IT. HCMX FinOps Express is available now.

In addition to today's announcement, Micro Focus will provide additional information when Travis Greene presents "3 Ways to Tame Your Cloud Costs with FinOps" at Gartner IOCS on Thursday, at 11:45 a.m. PST in San Polo 3505.

